MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuKnox, a global leader in Zero Trust Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP), has appointed Connex Information Technologies as its authorised distribution partner across South and Southeast Asia.

The partnership aligns AccuKnox with Connex, a global value-added distributor that has steadily expanded its regional footprint since its founding in 2014. Connex operates in 14 countries and supports a network of over 1,500 channel partners across its global footprint spanning Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania.

Connex IT Partners with AccuKnox for Zero Trust CNAPP Security in Southeast Asia

For AccuKnox, the agreement represents a practical step toward deeper regional reach, favouring localised execution and partner-led growth over centralised expansion. Through Connex, AccuKnox will collaborate closely with regional partners to support deployment, partner enablement, and customer engagement across markets experiencing rapid adoption of cloud-native and containerised technologies.

Connex has positioned itself as a partner-first organisation, with a strong focus on enablement, co-marketing, and hands-on pre- and post-sales support. As AccuKnox's authorised distribution partner, Connex will focus on strengthening channel readiness and supporting customers as they modernise application infrastructure across hybrid and distributed environments.

Leadership Testimonials

"Partnerships like this are about proximity being closer to customers and the partners who serve them," said Nat Natraj, CEO of AccuKnox. "Connex has built a distribution model that understands regional nuance while maintaining strong operational discipline."Ashok Kumar, Managing Director – SEA, Connex, said the partnership reflects a shared understanding of how technology adoption is evolving across the region. For Connex, the partnership further strengthens its portfolio of next-generation infrastructure and security technologies. For AccuKnox, it signals a steady, partner-led approach to expanding its presence across South and Southeast Asia."

About Connex

Connex Information Technologies is a global value-added IT distributor delivering technology solutions across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Founded in 2014, Connex supports a broad network of channel partners through enablement, co-marketing, and end-to-end pre- and post-sales support.

About AccuKnox

AccuKnox provides a Zero Trust-aligned Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), delivering visibility, posture management, runtime protection, and compliance support for cloud, container, and Kubernetes environments. AccuKnox supports deployments across public cloud, hybrid, on-premises, and air-gapped environments.

Contact

PMM

Syed Hadi

AccuKnox

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855311/AccuKnox.jpg

SOURCE AccuKnox