Hexaware Partners with AccuKnox for Cloud Security Services

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuKnox has entered into a partnership with Hexaware Technologies to expand its Zero Trust cloud security platform into enterprise accounts managing hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure.

With rising complexity across hybrid, multi-cloud, and agentic-AI environments, organizations are prioritizing robust cloud security infrastructure that can scale.

The AccuKnox and Hexaware partnership aims to address this demand by combining AccuKnox's industry-leading CNAPP, CSPM, Kubernetes Security (KSPM), and Runtime Zero-Trust Enforcement capabilities with Hexaware's deep enterprise delivery, cloud solutions, app engineering, managed security services portfolio, and global client reach.

Effective immediately, the two companies will support clients in industries such as financial services, telecom, and healthcare sectors that demand continuous protection due to their scale, regulatory complexity, and persistent exposure to targeted cyber threats.

Strategic Partnership Goals

Strengthen cloud and Kubernetes security across regulated sectors, including BFSI, healthcare, and government. Enable seamless deployment models across cloud, on-prem, hybrid, and fully air-gapped environments. Jointly provide packaged solution offerings, pursue co-innovation, and enable cybersecurity awareness programs.

"Organizations are looking for security that matches the pace and complexity of modern cloud environments. Partnering with Hexaware allows us to support customers with scalable delivery, strong security engineering discipline, and deep enterprise experience." – Nat Natraj, CEO of AccuKnox.

"Hexaware commands a strong presence in industries where operational continuity and compliance are essential. Their commitment to advanced security and automation firmly establishes them as a key player in our partner ecosystem." – Raj Panchapakesan, Global Head of Business Development & Partner Ecosystem at AccuKnox.

"Our global clients run mission-critical workloads in the cloud, and we see firsthand the security needs that come with speed, scale, and complexity. Our partnership with AccuKnox reflects our commitment to helping clients protect their cloud apps and infrastructure through a unified CNAPP approach – bringing posture, runtime protection, and identity-aware security together. This capability directly complements our AI-led automation and zero-trust approach for cybersecurity." – Mohit Vaish, Global Head – Cybersecurity at Hexaware Technologies.

AccuKnox provides cloud and workload security grounded in Zero Trust principles, offering capabilities for posture management, runtime protection, network segmentation, and compliance enforcement. Built on open-source foundations and scalable deployment models, AccuKnox supports customers operating in cloud, hybrid, and air-gapped environments.

Hexaware Technologies is a global technology and cybersecurity services provider helping enterprises modernize securely across cloud, data, and application landscapes. With teams operating worldwide, Hexaware delivers transformation programs and continuous security operations for large-scale organizations.

