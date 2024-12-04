Connie Lindsay Joins Rate as Senior Vice President of Mortgage Lending

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rate, the second largest retail lender in the U.S. and a leader in fintech mortgage solutions, proudly announces the addition of Connie Lindsay as Senior Vice President of Mortgage Lending for the Washington market. With a distinguished career in mortgage banking, most recently with US Bank, and a commitment to delivering exceptional client service, Lindsay joins Rate to further its mission of empowering homeowners with cutting-edge technology and innovative lending solutions.

Connie Lindsay, SVP of Mortgage Lending, Rate

"Having cultivated a deep understanding of the mortgage industry over her years in the business, Connie brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success," said Rate Executive Rich Kamien. "She has steadily demonstrated her ability to deliver consistent rates even in the most volatile market conditions. Her dedication to customer-centric service aligns seamlessly with Rate's values of transparency, innovation, and competitive offerings."

"I am excited to join Rate at such a pivotal time for the mortgage industry," said Lindsay. "As the market stabilizes, I look forward to helping clients achieve their home financing goals with the support of Rate's unparalleled technology and commitment to low rates. This new role represents a thrilling chapter in my career, where I can combine my passion for exceptional service with Rate's innovative approach to lending."

Rate has solidified its position as one of the nation's top independent mortgage lenders. Known for its industry-leading platforms and customer-first approach, Rate continues to redefine the homebuying experience with tools that make the process smoother, faster, and smarter.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate is the #2 retail mortgage lender in the U.S., with over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ digital mortgage platform in 2020, MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; No. 2 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2022 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; the most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven straight years. Visit rate.com for more information.

SOURCE Rate