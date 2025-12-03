Daysi Mendoza Joins Rate, Doubles Production Growth Since Leaving loanDepot

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rate, a leading fintech company, today announced that respected loan officer Daysi Mendoza has joined the company from loanDepot, bringing strong production momentum and a deep commitment to serving Hispanic homebuyers, first-time buyers, and borrowers who benefit from personalized, one-on-one guidance.

She will support customers and real estate partners across Orem and Sandy, Utah, continuing her mission to expand access to homeownership within her community.

Daysi Mendoza, Rate

"I joined Rate because the company delivers something truly unique in this industry," said Mendoza. "The personalized tools and end-to-end Spanish support allow me to provide the level of service my clients deserve, and that's incredibly important to me."

Recognized for her community engagement and leadership, Mendoza is an active member of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) and serves on the board of the Salt Lake City Chapter. She is also involved with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, where she helps strengthen partnerships and expand community resources.

"Since joining Rate from loanDepot Daysi has stepped into her full potential," said John Stewart, Chief Production Officer, West at Rate. "She has more than doubled her production by leveraging our technology, pricing, and workflows to focus on what matters most—serving her partners and customers."

Mendoza will continue to serve buyers, real estate professionals, and local organizations throughout the Wasatch Front.

