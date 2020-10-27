Conning is Proud to Announce its Newest Focus Series-Surviving the COVID-19 Crisis-P&C Insurers Adapt and Overcome

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Without a doubt, 2020 will be remembered as the year that did not go according to plan. While destructive weather across the country or civil unrest would be headlines in other years, those stories are buried below the cover story of COVID-19 and resulting diagnosis, deaths, and economic recession. It is an understatement to say that COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the property-casualty industry.

The Conning Focus Series, "Surviving the COVID-19 Crisis–P&C Insurers Adapt and Overcome" explores the impacts of COVID-19 on the property-casualty industry and provides insights on what insurers can expect to see during the pandemic and post-pandemic.

"A rapidly changing economy is challenging insurer financials and is motivation for new products and operating norms," said Alan Dobbins, a Director, Insurance Research at Conning. "The property-casualty sector is adapting quickly to handle the far-reaching impacts of COVID-19."

The Conning Focus Series, "Surviving the COVID-19 Crisis–P&C Insurers Adapt and Overcome" examines the implications of the COVID-19 crisis on insurers' financial results, how new products will be needed to meet the demands of a post-pandemic economy, and how the pandemic is affecting the current work environment.

