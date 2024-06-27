Connolly Brothers completes build-out of 230,000 SF Ship Hub for Ferguson Enterprises

BEVERLY, Mass., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connolly Brothers Inc., a construction management firm serving private commercial, industrial and institutional clients, recently completed build-out of a 234,282 square-foot warehouse project for Ferguson Enterprises, LLC.

Located in Taunton, MA, the new 40-foot clear high-bay warehouse required modifications to facilitate installation of specialized equipment such as an extensive floor-to-ceiling racking system designed to manage inventory of over 60,000 Ferguson products. Tilt-up wall modifications were also necessary to accommodate new 24 feet by 14 feet roll-up doors.

The scope of the project also included a 5,743 square-foot Ferguson retail store, 30,000 square feet of offices and training space for Ferguson employees, a designated pro pick-up and will-call area, a 24/7 online ordering pick-up area and three exterior loading ramps.

"I cannot thank you and your team enough for getting us across the finish line on time for this project," says Ferguson Construction Project Manager, Eric Thomas. "Your team has done an amazing job communicating expectations and holding all stakeholders accountable. I am still amazed what your team had to overcome on this project while still maintaining schedule. No matter the issue or problem, we worked together to find a solution rather than pointing fingers for how we ended up here. Truly a 'One Team' effort!"

This facility will be the first Ferguson shipping hub to service the New England region and was successfully completed on time and on budget.

"We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with Ferguson on this exciting Ship Hub project and commend the entire project team for working through a very tight schedule to successfully deliver this project on time," says Connolly Brothers President and CEO, Jay Connolly. "We very much look forward to continuing our relationship with Ferguson moving forward."

Connolly served as Construction Manager and Ware Malcomb served as the Architect of Record. The project team also included Encore Fire Protection, RELCO Reilly Electrical Contractors, Inc. and Tech Mechanical Systems, Inc.

About Ferguson Enterprises, LLC

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is headquartered in the U.K., with its operations and associates solely focused on North America and managed from Newport News, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.fergusonplc.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/ferguson-enterprises.

About Connolly Brothers Inc.

Connolly Brothers Inc. is a construction management firm serving private commercial, industrial and institutional clients. A five-generation family business established in 1880, Connolly is based in Beverly, Mass. and operates throughout the New England region. For more than a century, clients have turned to Connolly for all aspects of their construction projects, from planning and design to real estate development.

