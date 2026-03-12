Connolly Brothers has been awarded new 40,000 SF early learning center project for Gregg House in Lynn, Massachusetts

BEVERLY, Mass., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connolly Brothers Inc., a construction management firm serving private commercial, industrial and institutional clients, was recently awarded Gregg House's new 40,000-square-foot early learning center project in Lynn, Massachusetts.

This ground-up project will enable Gregg House to expand access to early education programs and care for over 300 children, ranging in age from one month to six years. Construction of the new state-of-the-art facility is expected to begin this spring, with completion anticipated in late 2027.

Rendering credit: Studio G Architects.

"We are honored to serve as Gregg House's Construction Manager on this deeply meaningful project," says Connolly Brothers President and CEO Jay Connolly. "Community has been at the heart of our firm since 1880. We look forward to seeing the future impact this early learning center will have on young children in Lynn and the surrounding communities."

Connolly Brothers will serve as the Construction Manager and Studio G Architects will serve as the Architect of Record.

Rendering credit: Studio G Architects.

For more information about Connolly Brothers Inc., visit https://www.connollybrothers.com/.

About Connolly Brothers Inc.

Connolly Brothers is a construction management firm serving private commercial, industrial and institutional clients. A five-generation family business established in 1880, Connolly is based in Beverly, Massachusetts, and operates throughout the New England region. For more than a century, clients have turned to Connolly to handle all aspects of their construction projects, from planning and design to construction.

About Gregg House

Gregg House is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Lynn, Massachusetts, committed to enriching the lives of children and families by providing high-quality, affordable childcare and educational programs for children from infancy through middle school. Established in 1907, the Gregg House is committed to enriching the lives of children and families in Lynn and the surrounding community. For more information or to make a donation please visit: https://www.gregghouse.org/.

Media Contact:

Julia Kelley

978-927-0053, ext. 328

[email protected]

SOURCE Connolly Brothers Inc.