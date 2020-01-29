Connors Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes

"It is extremely gratifying to reflect on what has been accomplished. Our success over the past 12 years has allowed us to build a very strong team including the addition of several experienced outside leaders. The timing is right for this transition; our team is well-prepared and will continue to grow Connors Group and serve the clients that have made us into what we are today," said John Connors.

"John's leadership has helped to set the stage for our future success and continued growth," added Jeff Peretin. "On behalf of our entire staff, I want to thank John and wish him success in his next chapter."

Connors commented that he will turn his attention to several other business interests including private equity, commercial real estate development, and a non-profit startup.

It was also announced that Rocco Romano, a former partner at accounting firm Urish Popeck & Co. has joined Connors Group as CFO.

Jeff Peretin noted, "We are extremely pleased to have Rocco join our team. Rocco brings a breadth of financial knowledge and business acumen that will help guide our growth."

