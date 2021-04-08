Connors Group Launches Virtual Training - Open Enrollment Opportunities Focusing On Labor Standards Development

While training services and products centered around Labor Standards aren't new to Connors Group, this particular approach is... Tweet this

The course will also deliver an in-depth education providing the participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to begin applying an activity-based Work Measurement technique to the processes and tasks within current work environments. Participants will also be given the opportunity to practice utilizing MOST® to identify parameters and index values, write sequence models, and measure work processes and tasks.

"While training services and products centered around Labor Standards aren't new to Connors Group, this particular approach is," said John Schiavo, Senior Director and Strategic Lead on this initiative. He added, "Typically, we work primarily with our core clients, both in-person and virtually, with the latter being the most-common the past year. However, we've seen an increase in demand from outside that client base and wanted to extend the offering to all interested parties."

To provide the best-possible experience for the participants, the virtual class sizes will be kept to a maximum of 10. However, there are several dates available.

The registration links below provide detailed information:

Tue, April 20, 2021 @ 09:00 AM — Thu, April 22, 2021 @ 05:00 PM (EDT) :

https://www.eventsquid.com/event/12965



Tue, June 22, 2021 @ 09:00 AM — Thu, June 24, 2021 @ 05:00 PM (EDT) :

https://www.eventsquid.com/event/13046



Tue, August 24, 2021 @ 09:00 AM — Thu, August 26, 2021 @ 05:00 PM (EDT) :

https://www.eventsquid.com/event/13075

Tue, October 26, 2021 @ 09:00 AM — Thu, October 28, 2021 @ 05:00 PM (EDT) :

https://www.eventsquid.com/event/13076

MOST® Work Measurement

The organization of this course was designed using influences from MOST® Work Measurement Systems by Kjell B. Zandin.

MOST® is a registered trademark of Accenture Global Services Limited.

