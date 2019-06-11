Connors Group Named Innovative Partner of the Year by Manhattan Associates

"LaborPro™ is an easy-to-use, fast and reliable cloud-based system, that gives users the ability to centrally manage engineered labor standards in support of labor modeling," said Patrick O'Leary, Vice President, Workforce Technology Services and Software. "We are extremely proud of our accomplishments with LaborPro™ and thankful for the recognition from our longtime partner Manhattan Associates."

"LaborPro™ ELS software has delivered tremendous value to our joint labor management clients," added Eric Lamphier, senior director of Alliances at Manhattan Associates. "Connor Group's accelerated SaaS platform for the development and maintenance of labor standards is truly innovative, and we look forward to working with them on many future implementations."

About LaborPro™ Features and Benefits:

The platform is preconfigured with master standards for Retail, Grocery, Distribution, Manufacturing and Service Industries

It's powerful, easy to use and flexible location profiling simplifies location-specific standards

Users can quickly apply labor standards to an entire organization or network

A statistical approach ensures an accurate labor model by focusing on the work content that truly matters

The software is highly scalable and deployable with minimal IT support required

Offers the ability to manage large, dynamic, and complex labor models or simpler but ever-changing models

About Connors Group

Connors Group was formed in 2008 with the mission of helping companies achieve real, measurable, and sustainable operational improvement through Industrial Engineering and Lean business practices.

Connors Group: http://www.ConnorsLLC.com

LaborPro™: https://www.connorsllc.com/laborpro-software/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ConnorsGRP

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/connors-group/

SOURCE Connors Group

Related Links

http://www.ConnorsLLC.com

