ConnX to Transform SEPTA's Communications with Modern Cloud-Based Solutions

Multi-year initiative to unify diverse communication platforms into a connected and intuitive experience for both employees and customers.

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnX, an industry leader in transforming complex voice networks to the cloud, announces the award of a contract by the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA), to modernize, integrate and support their communications and network infrastructure laying the tracks for innovations that will simplify operations, improve rider experience, enable connected vehicles and allow SEPTA to scale as their ridership increases.

Currently, SEPTA, the 6th largest U.S. rapid transit authority, utilizes an aging network of legacy systems with 6,000 Centrex lines across 378 locations throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania. ConnX will consolidate these fragmented systems through the ConnX Maestro orchestration platform into a modern, unified service, enhancing both employee productivity and customer experience. ConnX values SEPTA's commitment to providing a more intuitive experience its riders and delivering a seamless transit network across the region.

ConnX to modernize Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority's Communications, moving them to the cloud. Post this

Responding to SEPTA's rigorous RFP requirements for a turn-key integrated managed solution, ConnX ecosystem leverages more than a dozen partners to deliver industry shaping cloud communication services. Leveraging the trusted relationships ConnX has with experienced industry front runners, they are pleased to offer innovative services to support SEPTA's vision and mission. These services include Unified Communications, Contact Center, and Networking Equipment, powered by Cisco with Voice and Network Security built into the fabric via Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Session Border Controllers to mitigate risk and ensure uninterrupted connections for transit riders. SIP Trunking, Data Centers, MPLS Internet, Call Recording, and onsite services round out the myriad of functionality ConnX will deploy in order to provide SEPTA a truly modern cloud-based voice and data solution.

"We are partnering with ConnX and playing a crucial role in the SEPTA Centrex Migration Project," said DP Venkatesh, VP and Chief Growth Officer for Cisco Collaboration. "This collaboration will enable SEPTA to leverage Unified Communications and Contact Center services through the ConnX platform powered by Webex by Cisco."

ConnX is committed to simplifying SEPTA's cloud transformation by delivering fully integrated, managed solutions and migration support throughout the process. With over 30 years of complex communications transformation experience, ConnX will infuse their 'integrate to migrate' approach into SEPTA's transformation process, reshaping its communications infrastructure into a cutting-edge, unified communications cloud network. ConnX is proud to support SEPTA's mission of enhancing Eastern Pennsylvania's quality of life by keeping their people connected.

"We are privileged to have been chosen by SEPTA as a trusted partner for this cloud voice transformation project and excited about the operational efficiencies that the ConnX Maestro platform will provide SEPTA through AI-driven business insights and passenger sentiment analysis," remarked Indrajit Ghosh (IG), CEO of ConnX. "Together with our ecosystem partners, we are eager to exceed expectations and usher SEPTA into a new era of connected experiences and actionable insights."

About SEPTA

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is one of the largest transit systems in the U.S. SEPTA's service area covers an area of 2,200 square miles in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties. SEPTA provides multimodal service to the city and region, with buses, trolleys, trackless trolleys, subway/subway-elevated lines, a high-speed rail line and a commuter rail system. For more information about SEPTA, please visit www.septa.org.

About ConnX, Inc.

ConnX is a trusted partner for enterprises that require mission-critical networks and communications. Our vast expertise in transforming legacy systems to the cloud while reducing complexity provides a significantly improved experience for both customers and employees. ConnX has built a global multi-vendor orchestration platform that provides ultra-high reliability, security, management, end-to-end observability and control. To find out more, please visit www.connxai.com.

SOURCE ConnX, Inc.