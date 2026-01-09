CONQUISTA TU DESTINO by Coral Mujaes: A mental, emotional, and physical experience created to break patterns, elevate your emotional state, and reprogram your personal power.

MIAMI, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 16th to 18th, the event you need to attend, arrives in Miami to help you execute the 2026 you want to achieve. A high-intensity experience, led by the renowned CORAL MUJAES, designed for those who are ready to unblock themselves and move to the next level.

A 3-day seminar at Miami Airport Convention Center, where you will undergo deep transformational work to shift your emotional state, break associations, redefine who you are, and create a clear action roadmap. This is not a motivational event, it is a space to organize, decide, and execute. Each day of the experience has a clear purpose, structured as follows:

AGENDA:

Jan 15th – "INITIATION RITUAL" – EXCLUSIVE FOR DIAMOND TICKET

Featuring ISMAEL CALA at the CALA CENTER

Featuring ISMAEL CALA at the CALA CENTER Jan 16th: DAY 1 – BREAK: "THE UNFILTERED TRUTH"

Breaking narratives. Identifying patterns. Emotional breakthrough. Release.

Breaking narratives. Identifying patterns. Emotional breakthrough. Release. Jan 17th: DAY 2 – REPROGRAM: "INSTALLING INNER POWER"

Changing associations. Reprogramming your relationship with fear, effort, and success. Reinstalling standards. Leadership identity. Inner confidence.

Changing associations. Reprogramming your relationship with fear, effort, and success. Reinstalling standards. Leadership identity. Inner confidence. Jan 18th: DAY 3 – EVOLVE: "DECIDE YOUR DESTINY"

Defining identity. Making decisions. Creating an action roadmap. Integrating body, mind, and vision. Commitment closure.

The seminar is led by CORAL MUJAES, digital entrepreneur, speaker, best-selling author, and high-performance athlete. Coral is a leading authority in digital business, recognized as one of the most influential women in the Hispanic world and ranked among the Top 25 Global Content Creators on HOTMART. Her digital launches have achieved extraordinary sales figures in just days, positioning her as one of the most respected strategists in the digital market, with a global community of millions of followers. She is also an internationally recognized speaker and a best-selling author with Penguin Random House. In November 2025, she released her sixth and most recent book: THE POWER OF DISCIPLINE.

Her mission is to empower people to reach their highest potential, helping them transform their lives through practical strategies and a powerful mindset. Her seminars and mentorship programs have helped transform both lives and businesses.

https://coralmujaes.com / https://conquistatudestino2026.com/tickets

IG: https://www.instagram.com/coralmujaes?igsh=MW1yODNwNDR4M3hnbQ==

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@coralmujaes_?_r=1&_t=ZS-92ezBAeakrc

Media Contact: MONÉ PR / @mone.agencia

Carmina del Peral / [email protected] / +52 55-1807-6746

Anabelle Núñez / [email protected] / +52 55-5451-0885

SOURCE Coral Mujaes