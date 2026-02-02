Dr. Simbiat Adighije Launches The February "Love & Relationship" Check-In Challenge to Help Couples and Partners Communicate With More Clarity

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conscientia Health founder Dr. Simbiat Adighije announced the February Love & Relationship Check-In Challenge, a simple seven-day experience designed to help couples and partners reset communication patterns through short, daily conversations.

"Two people can care about each other and still miss each other," said Dr. Adighije. "Most of the time it is not because anyone is cruel. It is because life is full, stress leaks, and people start reacting to stories instead of the person in front of them."

This February, a month where some celebrate love in the way of Valentine's day, The Love & Relationship Check-In Challenge is designed for any relationship structure, including married couples, long term partners, and dating relationships. Participants set aside ten minutes a day for seven days, put distractions away, and use three questions to create a calmer, more honest space for connection.

"None of us are mind readers, and we are actually terrible mind readers because we process everything through our own lens," said Dr. Adighije. "The check-in is a pause. It helps people slow down long enough to hear each other again."

The February Love & Relationship Check-In Challenge

For seven days, participants set aside ten minutes daily and ask three questions.

What are you carrying right now that I might not see?

What did you need from me this week?

What is the most charitable way to interpret what happened?

Dr. Adighije encourages participants to listen without jumping to solve or defend. "You do not need a perfect script," she said. "You need the habit of staying present, especially when something feels tender."

A few rules that make this work

Do not do this in the middle of an argument. Do not start with the hardest topic. Do not keep score. Stay curious first when something stings, then respond after you understand.

Active listening is not just a nice idea. Active listening can improve conversational outcomes, especially when people feel understood. The bar is not perfection. The bar is presence and intention. Hold a tennis ball and pass the baton to take uninterrupted turns.

"I have learned that holding an object like a tennis ball, while looking in your partner's eyes, forces you to be present, to actively listen and patiently wait for your turn with less urge for interruption" says Dr. Simbiat Adighije. She continues to share that she uses her love for art to keep her mind present and "in that room", during this exercise with her own spouse. "No relationship is immune to challenges" Dr. Adighije adds.

What you can expect after a week

Awkwardness is normal at first. Autopilot feels easier than intention. A shift often shows up around day three or four. Less guessing. Less tension. More clarity. More softness.

Life may not get easier in seven days, but your relationship can start to feel safer because you created a predictable space to tell the truth.

As some celebrate love in the way of Valentine's day, if you want a February practice that actually changes something, start here.

Ten minutes.

Seven days.

Three questions.

Then decide what you want your relationship to feel like for the rest of the year, and build it on purpose.

About Dr. Simbiat Adighije

Dr. Simbiat Adighije is the founder of Conscientia Health. She is a trained physician who practices as a Psychiatric and mental health leader focused on practical strategies that support emotional wellbeing, clarity, and healthier relationships.

About Conscientia Health

Conscientia Health helps people build sustainable wellbeing through education, reflection, and tools that support healthier daily choices.

