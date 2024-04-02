Consello Announces Advisory Partnership with Serena Williams

23-time Grand Slam Champion and Businesswoman to be Advised by Consello on All Business Interests Moving Forward

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello Group, a leading financial advisory and investing platform, today announced a wide-ranging advisory relationship with 23-time Grand Slam champion and businesswoman Serena Williams across all of her business interests globally.

Going forward, Consello will be Ms. Williams' business partner, assessing all business opportunities and interests in the world of sports, retail and philanthropy.

"Serena Williams is one of the most iconic athletes in modern history. In addition to her role as a partner in Consello's Strive sports and entertainment business, we are pleased to now enter into this broader relationship across her other business interests," said Declan Kelly, Chairman, CEO and Founder of Consello. "Serena sees a new future for how athletes and other high performers approach business in tandem with, or after, their competitive careers. Consello shares this vision."

Serena Williams added: "This comprehensive partnership will leverage the full set of capabilities of Consello to maximize business and investing opportunities around the globe. Together, we will unlock a differentiated approach to doing business."

Consello Partner Mindy Grossman said: "I have had the honor of collaborating with Serena for more than 20 years. This new partnership unites Serena's very significant business platform with our own at Consello and represents an amazing opportunity for growth across industries that we both love – sports, retail, health and wellness, as well as philanthropy, that will create both business and societal impact."

About Consello

The Consello Group is a financial services advisory and strategic investing platform. At Consello we invest capital to grow companies, we execute for our banking clients across industries, we provide business development and marketing services to help companies grow and evolve and we advise on technology strategy and execution. We also advise across sports, entertainment and leadership development, and our digital assets advisory business helps companies participate in the global digital financial services ecosystem.

Consello offers these seven distinct but integrated lines of businesses all on one platform: Investing; M&A Advisory and Investment Banking; Growth and Business Development; Marketing and Brand Advisory; Technology Advisory; Sports, Entertainment and Leadership Development; and Digital Assets Advisory.

Media contact:

Mark Mulhern, CMO, The Consello Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Consello