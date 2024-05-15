Centricus and Consello Announce Strategic Alliance

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centricus, a global investment firm focused on advisory and asset management, and Consello, a leading global advisory and investing platform, today announced the formation of a strategic alliance between their organizations, leveraging their respective operations around the world.

Under the terms of the new agreement, both Centricus and Consello will collaborate to offer their complementary services to existing and prospective clients.

Centricus is a London-based global investment firm which oversees over $42bn of assets and provides capital markets, corporate finance and investment advisory services across multiple asset classes with a focus on the Financial Services, Technology, Infrastructure and Consumer, Media, Entertainment and Sports sectors.

Consello has two businesses – advisory and investing. It is one of the world's top advisory firms counseling the leaders of the biggest companies and organizations globally. Services include M&A and investment banking, growth and business development, technology advisory services, creative and marketing services and a sports business called Consello Strive. Consello also operates a global private equity business focused on identifying high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

Under the strategic alliance, a broad offering of financial and business advisory services will be available to the collective client bases including M&A, equity and debt financing, investment advisory services, restructuring and advisory capabilities, Go-To-Market and platform / geographic expansion strategy development and next generation global partnership execution, thereby providing a full suite of global solutions for all client needs.

Centricus Co-Founder and Partner Dalinc Ariburnu said, "We are very excited to enter into this strategic alliance with Consello. We look forward to collaborating with the talented Consello team to deliver a complementary and broadened service offering to our global clients."

Consello Chairman and CEO Declan Kelly said, "We are delighted to partner with Centricus in this new venture and are very energized by the possibilities it presents. Each of our companies will enable the other to offer a range of additional services they currently do not provide to their clients, so this is a win-win for all involved. Centricus has built a world class business, and we look forward to partnering with them on growing our respective businesses."

About Centricus

Founded in 2016, Centricus is a global investment firm focused on advisory, private equity and asset management. Centricus oversees over $42bn of assets across financial services, technology, infrastructure and consumer, media, entertainment and sports (CMES). The firm works in partnership with its management teams and strategic advisers to deliver superior absolute returns. For more information on Centricus, please visit www.centricus.com.

Centricus Media Enquiries:

FGS Global – James Leviton

+44 20 7251 3801

[email protected]

About Consello

Consello is an Advisory and Investing Platform.

Consello's six distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans M&A; Growth; Marketing; Technology; and Sports, Entertainment and Leadership Development. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's investment business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

Consello Media Inquiries:

Mark Mulhern, CMO, The Consello Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Consello