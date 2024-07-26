Consello announces appointments of Lord Mervyn Davies, Sir Sajid Javid, Anne Finucane, Carmine Di Sibio and Frank Ryan as Senior Advisors

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the leading global advisory and investing company, today announced the appointment of five renowned Senior Advisors to the firm as it continues its rapid expansion and growth around the world.

The appointments of Lord Mervyn Davies of Abersoch, Sir Sajid Javid, Anne Finucane, Carmine Di Sibio and Frank Ryan further bolster the exceptional level of senior talent and experience at the firm.

The five new Consello senior advisors join a leadership team that includes founder Declan Kelly; Consello partners Mindy Grossman, Wendy Clark, Oscar Salazar, Tom Brady, Mark Shafir, Janey Whiteside, Peter Morrow, Peter Mattoon, Rebecca Rooney, Michael Madden, Serena Williams, Pau Gasol and Gary Neville; and Consello advisors Steve Mollenkopf, Kelly Kramer and Alex Spiro in what has become one of the fastest growing advisory and investing platforms in the world.

Consello was founded just over two years ago and its advisory business already advises and represents many of the world's largest companies. The firm's private equity business specializes in bringing its large cap relationships and experience to bear on the portfolio companies it owns.

The company now has offices in New York, Atlanta, Miami, London and Barcelona and is expected to expand into other locations around the world in the months ahead. Other senior advisors at Consello include Sir Nigel Boardman, Joe Moglia, Dr. Anita Sands and Jeffrey Weingarten.

Mervyn Davies, Lord Davies of Abersoch, will Chair the company's Advisory Board to assist in the development of Consello's non-private equity lines of business around the world. The company's private equity business, Consello Capital, already has a separate LP Advisory Board.

Lord Davies is one of the most accomplished and recognized business executives in the UK with extensive experience throughout Europe, Asia and the Middle East over the last three decades.

He is a British former banker and was previously a Labour government minister. Prior to government, he was a Director, Chief Executive and Chairman of Standard Chartered PLC for 12 years. Lord Davies is currently Chairman of LetterOne and Chairman of the LTA (Lawn Tennis Association). He sits on the World Rugby Executive Committee and is Chairman of Glyndebourne Opera House. Lord Davies has a variety of other business interests and non-executive director positions and chairs several private companies around the world.

Lord Davies was awarded a CBE for his services to the financial sector and the community in Hong Kong in June 2002 where he served as a member of the HK Exchange fund for seven years. He is a Justice of the Peace in Hong Kong, and an Honorary Distinguished Professor at Cardiff Business School.

Lord Davies said, "I have worked with Declan Kelly for many years. What he and the team are now building at Consello is remarkable. It is a great privilege to join this exceptional team of leaders and practitioners as Chair of the Advisory Board."

He will be joined by four other new Senior Advisors:

Sir Sajid Javid is a highly accomplished British politician and international finance executive. He was a Member of Parliament for fourteen years and served as Chancellor of the Exchequer and Secretary of State of five other UK government departments under three Conservative Prime Ministers. Beyond this highly successful political career, he has been an executive at some of the most reputable global banks across the US, European and Asian markets. He is now a Partner at global investment firm Centricus.

Sir Sajid added, "Throughout my career, I've had the privilege of collaborating with some of the world's finest organizations and most talented individuals in both government and the private sector. I'm excited to bring the benefit of that experience and knowledge to this new role as a Senior Advisor to Consello."

Anne Finucane was a leader at Bank of America for nearly three decades. Ms. Finucane was Vice Chair of Bank of America, Chair of the Board of Bank of America Europe, as well as a member of Bank of America's Management Committee. Ms. Finucane has won numerous industry accolades throughout her career, including featuring on the Fortune Most Powerful Women, Forbes Power Women and American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking lists. She is the recipient of the Carnegie Hall Medal of Excellence and the Edward M. Kennedy Institute Award for Inspired Leadership.

Anne Finucane remarked, "I'm delighted to join Consello at this exciting moment in its growth and look forward to bringing my experience to bear as it grows within the financial services category and beyond."

Carmine Di Sibio is the former Global Chairman and CEO of EY, one of the largest professional services organizations in the world, with over US$50b in revenues and 400,000 people serving clients in nearly 150 countries.

Carmine is originally from Italy and emigrated with his family to the United States when he was three years old. He was the first in his family to graduate from college, earning a BA in Chemistry from Colgate University and an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business. Carmine is a member of the Board of Trustees of Colgate University and a member of the Wake Forest University Business School Board of Visitors.

Carmine said, "I am thrilled to join Consello, a pioneer in strategic advisory and investing. Leveraging my global experience at EY, I look forward to contributing to Consello's growth and helping our clients achieve transformative success."

Frank Ryan is DLA Piper's Global Co-Chair, Global Co-CEO, and Americas Chair. Throughout his legal career, Frank has handled numerous high-profile matters in a variety of areas and is known as a go-to strategist for some of the world's most sophisticated media and sports corporations. He is frequently quoted in the media as a business and legal expert. He is a member of the Wall Street Journal CEO Council and Thomson Reuters' Global Strategy Board and a founding partner of the Legal Elite Athlete Pipeline Scholarship Program (LEAP)."

Frank Ryan commented, "Declan and team are consistently engaged by the world's most senior leaders on their toughest issues. I look forward to joining the team and leveraging my experience to help to solve those challenges."

Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Consello, concluded, "We are delighted to welcome Mervyn, Sajid, Anne, Carmine and Frank to the Consello leadership team. They are all remarkable leaders who bring a wealth of additional experience and relationships to the Consello platform as we continue to rapidly expand our business around the world. I couldn't be prouder of the business our team is building together, and we are excited and energized by the opportunities that lie ahead."

