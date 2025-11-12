Consello Appoints David Berglund as Chief Data & AI Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the leading advisory and investing platform, today announced the appointment of David Berglund as Chief Data & AI Officer. In the role, Berglund will be responsible for accelerating the firm's global strategy to integrate artificial intelligence and data-driven capabilities.

Berglund will oversee Consello's development of data foundations and AI solutions for the organization, as well as enable the firm's advisors to deliver faster, deeper, and more actionable insights. His work will drive both operational efficiency and strategic differentiation, positioning Consello at the forefront of AI-enabled advisory services.

Consello Founder, Chairman, and CEO Declan Kelly said, "David's appointment marks a pivotal step in shaping the future of Consello. His appointment underscores our belief that AI is an accelerant of the work we do, enhancing the precision, insight, and impact of how we serve our clients. David will help us ensure that the advantages of AI become a deeply integrated component of our work and I'm delighted to welcome him to the firm."

David Berglund added, "Consello's vision for AI goes well beyond technology adoption. It's about reimagining workflows and unlocking insights with better tools to deliver greater impact. I'm excited to help lead this transformation, building the data and AI foundations that will make Consello more agile and, ultimately, more valuable to our clients."

Berglund joins Consello from Travelers, where he served as Head of Data, Data Analytics and AI. He previously held similar leadership roles at Fidelity Information Services (FIS) and U.S. Bank, where he was instrumental in scaling enterprise AI capabilities and embedding data-driven decision-making across complex organizations.

