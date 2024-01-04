Consello Announces the Launch of Consello Experience, a Marketing and Brand Advisory Business

News provided by

Consello

04 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the financial services advisory and strategic investing platform, is pleased to announce the launch of Consello Experience, a marketing and brand advisory business. The practice will be led by Wendy Clark, Partner and CEO of Consello Experience.

The rapid transformation of today's marketing landscape means coveted consumer engagement and transactions are ever more challenging to capture. Brands must seek ways to identify and convert on added effectiveness, efficiency, and leverage from their marketing investment. Consello Experience uses a proven approach to discover, assess and deliver substantial impact across the full continuum of marketing; from brand strategy and execution, to innovation and technology efficacy, to capabilities and organizational effectiveness.

"Marketing typically represents the largest investment line across a company's P&L. We ask a simple question, 'does marketing at your company feel like an investment with substantial returns or an expense line that is underperforming?'" said Wendy Clark, CEO, Consello Experience. "In most cases, CEOs know their marketing can and must work harder, and that's where we have the experience and know-how to help transform marketing to a high-performing investment, from strategy, to execution, to capabilities."

Before joining Consello, Ms. Clark was CEO of Dentsu International, leading the company through a transformative period of revenue growth, creative resurgence and profit delivery. Prior to that role, she was Global CEO of renowned creative agency DDB Worldwide and President, Sparkling Brands and Strategic Marketing for Coca-Cola North America.

"Advancements in technology, a shifting and dynamic media marketplace, and waning creativity and brand distinction are all underpinning a marketing transformation that's happening at pace. Companies we speak to intuitively know there's some level of missed impact and efficiency within their marketing and that driving better returns in marketing investment can significantly improve their company's top and bottom lines," said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Consello. "Wendy and her team have the strategic outlook and hands-on experience to help deliver these results."

Consello Experience builds on Consello's rapidly growing advisory businesses including M&A Advisory and Investment Banking, Investing, Growth and Business Development and Digital Assets Advisory. The company has offices in Atlanta, Barcelona, London, Miami and New York.

About Consello
The Consello Group is a financial services advisory and strategic investing platform. At Consello we invest capital to grow companies, and we execute for our banking clients across industries. We also offer business development and marketing services to help companies grow and evolve, and a digital assets advisory business to help companies participate in the global digital financial services ecosystem. Consello offers these five distinct but integrated lines of businesses all on one platform: M&A Advisory and Investment Banking, Investing, Growth and Business Development, Marketing and Brand Advisory and Digital Assets Advisory.

Media contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Consello

Also from this source

Consello's Investment Banking Business Launches Shareholder Activism Defense Practice

Consello's Investment Banking Business Launches Shareholder Activism Defense Practice

Consello, the financial services advisory and strategic investing platform, is pleased to announce the launch of its Shareholder Activism Defense...
Consello Announces Minority Investment in TomorrowNext

Consello Announces Minority Investment in TomorrowNext

Consello, the financial services advisory and strategic investing platform, today announced an investment through its Digital Assets division in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.