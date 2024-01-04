Consello Announces the Launch of Consello Experience, a Marketing and Brand Advisory Business

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the financial services advisory and strategic investing platform, is pleased to announce the launch of Consello Experience, a marketing and brand advisory business. The practice will be led by Wendy Clark, Partner and CEO of Consello Experience.

The rapid transformation of today's marketing landscape means coveted consumer engagement and transactions are ever more challenging to capture. Brands must seek ways to identify and convert on added effectiveness, efficiency, and leverage from their marketing investment. Consello Experience uses a proven approach to discover, assess and deliver substantial impact across the full continuum of marketing; from brand strategy and execution, to innovation and technology efficacy, to capabilities and organizational effectiveness.

"Marketing typically represents the largest investment line across a company's P&L. We ask a simple question, 'does marketing at your company feel like an investment with substantial returns or an expense line that is underperforming?'" said Wendy Clark, CEO, Consello Experience. "In most cases, CEOs know their marketing can and must work harder, and that's where we have the experience and know-how to help transform marketing to a high-performing investment, from strategy, to execution, to capabilities."

Before joining Consello, Ms. Clark was CEO of Dentsu International, leading the company through a transformative period of revenue growth, creative resurgence and profit delivery. Prior to that role, she was Global CEO of renowned creative agency DDB Worldwide and President, Sparkling Brands and Strategic Marketing for Coca-Cola North America.

"Advancements in technology, a shifting and dynamic media marketplace, and waning creativity and brand distinction are all underpinning a marketing transformation that's happening at pace. Companies we speak to intuitively know there's some level of missed impact and efficiency within their marketing and that driving better returns in marketing investment can significantly improve their company's top and bottom lines," said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Consello. "Wendy and her team have the strategic outlook and hands-on experience to help deliver these results."

Consello Experience builds on Consello's rapidly growing advisory businesses including M&A Advisory and Investment Banking, Investing, Growth and Business Development and Digital Assets Advisory. The company has offices in Atlanta, Barcelona, London, Miami and New York.

About Consello

The Consello Group is a financial services advisory and strategic investing platform. At Consello we invest capital to grow companies, and we execute for our banking clients across industries. We also offer business development and marketing services to help companies grow and evolve, and a digital assets advisory business to help companies participate in the global digital financial services ecosystem. Consello offers these five distinct but integrated lines of businesses all on one platform: M&A Advisory and Investment Banking, Investing, Growth and Business Development, Marketing and Brand Advisory and Digital Assets Advisory.

