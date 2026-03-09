Consello Appoints Blake Sonnenshein as Head of Strategic Communications Advisory

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the leading global advisory and investing platform, today announced that Blake Sonnenshein has been appointed Senior Managing Director and Head of Strategic Communications Advisory. In this role, she will build and lead the firm's strategic communications team, further strengthening its ability to advise CEOs and executive teams during the most defining moments for their organizations.

Sonnenshein joins Consello after most recently serving as a Partner at Brunswick Group, where she spent 14 years advising senior executives across consumer-facing industries, including retail and luxury, CPG, food and beverage, and consumer technology in the United States and globally. Earlier in her career, she held roles at Glover Park Group where she focused on public affairs and government relations, including advising on iconic New York City development projects and supporting JPMorgan Chase during the financial crisis. She began her career at Kekst and Company.

Consello's Strategic Communications practice advises CEOs and Boards across narrative development, executive positioning and engagement, financial communications, leadership transition, crisis and issue management. The range of capabilities integrates strategic communications with investor relations, operational strategy and broader advisory services to deliver disciplined, value-enhancing counsel during the moments that matter most.

Consello Founder, Chairman, and CEO Declan Kelly said, "The demands on CEOs have never been greater. Transformational leadership in the face of today's complexities requires integrated and real-time reputation counsel. Blake brings a deep understanding of how to develop the right narrative, identify the most impactful channels, and reach those who matter most. Her experience will help leaders navigate this environment with clarity and confidence, which is a tremendous asset to our clients, and we are delighted to welcome her to Consello."

Blake Sonnenshein added, "I've seen first-hand how critical it is for CEOs to have strategic and integrated counsel through the most defining moments and milestones. Consello's advisory model is truly a category of one, bringing together communications, investor relations, marketing, operations and talent expertise to shape reputation and business outcomes. I couldn't be more excited to build and lead the Strategic Communications practice and to help shape and scale this unique model of counsel for today's CEOs."

About Consello

Consello is an Advisory and Investing Platform with offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Dublin, Belfast, London and Abu Dhabi.

Consello's distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Management Consulting; Talent; Risk; and Sports and Entertainment. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's investment business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

