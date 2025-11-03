Consello Capital Announces Investment in CleanBoss to Accelerate Growth of Hyper Powered, Better-for-You Cleaning Products

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello Capital, the private equity arm of Consello, announced today that it has closed a significant investment in CleanBoss, the innovative provider of next generation cleaning and disinfectant products featuring industry leading power and efficacy, all without compromising health and safety, disrupting both consumer and commercial verticals.

CleanBoss was co-founded by legendary inventor Joy Mangano and GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and entrepreneur Armando Christian Pérez, known globally as Pitbull. CleanBoss has rapidly emerged as one of the most dynamic and disruptive brands in the cleaning category. Over the past five years, CleanBoss consumer products have improved the lives and homes of millions of consumers across the country, and CleanBoss was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of 2025's World's Fastest Growing Consumer Product Companies. Consello's strategic investment will help fuel this next phase of rapid growth.

"CleanBoss is a category innovator with a proven ability to deliver products that combine efficacy, safety, and sustainability," said Peter Morrow, Managing Partner of Consello Capital. "We are excited to partner with Joy, Pitbull and their team as they continue to expand the brand's presence and bring the non-toxic cleaning movement to a global audience."

CleanBoss recently launched CleanBoss Pro industrial products, which are already powering iconic institutions such as One Times Square, The Smithsonian Zoo, Howard University, and LaGuardia Airport. Bringing patented, hyper powerful, clean cleaning technology both to households and institutions nationwide, CleanBoss truly is "Waking Up the World to a New Way of Clean."

"We are thrilled to welcome Consello Capital as an investor and close strategic partner," said Joy Mangano, Founder and CEO of CleanBoss. "Consello brings industry leading operational expertise, brave and disruptive thinking, and an extraordinarily extensive network built on longstanding, deeply held relationship capital that will accelerate our impact across distribution channels and product categories as we continue to ignite a Cleaning Revolution."

The global cleaning and hygiene products market continues to experience strong growth as consumers and enterprises increasingly demand effective solutions without harsh chemicals. CleanBoss is uniquely positioned to meet this moment of category transformation, offering patented, third-party tested cleaning formulations that give consumers and companies the cleanest way to clean, all while saving time, money and space.

"I have had the privilege of knowing Joy for many years. CleanBoss exemplifies the kind of innovative, purpose-driven business we are proud to support," said Mindy Grossman, Partner and Vice Chair of Consello. "Our investment reflects Consello's focus on partnering with innovative, high-growth businesses where we can help unlock scale and bring strategic expertise to support their expansion in both the consumer and commercial markets."

Houlihan Lokey served as sole financial advisor to Consello Capital. Fenwick & West, a leading technology and life sciences law firm, served as legal counsel to CleanBoss. Pryor Cashman LLP served as legal counsel to Consello.

About CleanBoss

CleanBoss is igniting a cleaning revolution, waking the world up to a new way of clean with game changing, best in class products and technology. Co-founded by Joy Mangano, one of the most celebrated female inventors of our time, and Armando Christian Pérez, Pitbull, the GRAMMY®-winning superstar, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker, CleanBoss is more than a brand. It's a movement and an industry watchdog, exposing the unsafe chemicals, harmful side effects, and greenwashing tactics of the "Big Clean" establishment. Built for underdogs and everyday heroes, CleanBoss offers powerful botanical products like CleanBoss Multi-Surface Disinfectant and Eat Cleaner, the world's only patented, lab–proven natural food wash. Inspired by Pitbull's late mother's journey as a house cleaner and Joy's storied legacy of innovation and disruption, CleanBoss is fueled by their shared drive to create products that change lives and fight back against the status quo. To join the cleaning revolution, visit www.ShopCleanBoss.com.

About Consello

Consello is an Advisory and Investing Platform with offices in New York, London, Dublin, Belfast, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

Consello's distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Management Consulting; Talent; and Sports and Entertainment. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's investment business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

