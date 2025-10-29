Consello Launches Grey Matter, A New Podcast to Decode How the Best Think

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello has launched a one-of-its-kind podcast and broadcast series, Grey Matter. Hosted by Consello Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Declan Kelly, Grey Matter goes deep inside the minds of the people who move the world.

Through a collection of rare and intimate conversations, Kelly sits down with some of the most influential and accomplished CEOs and global leaders from the worlds of business, sports, entertainment and several other important fields. The series invites audiences to hear the untold stories and defining moments that shape how their minds work. It explores the space between instinct and intelligence and how exceptional leaders process, decide, and lead when it matters most.

In addition to the Consello website, new episodes are available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple.

About Consello

Consello is an Advisory and Investing Platform with offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Dublin, Belfast, London, Barcelona, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

Consello's distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Management Consulting; Talent; and Sports and Entertainment. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's investment business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

