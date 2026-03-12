Consello Welcomes Former Verizon, Ericsson CEO Hans Vestberg as Senior Operating Advisor

Vestberg will further strengthen Consello's operator-led model

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the leading global advisory and investment platform, announced today the appointment of Hans Vestberg as a Senior Operating Advisor. Vestberg joins a Consello team comprised of former senior executives and C-Suite leaders who have built, scaled, and transformed some of the world's most prominent companies. With more than 150 years of combined C-Suite experience across industries and continents, Consello counsels CEOs and boards on the most business-critical and growth-defining issues facing their organizations, from operational transformation and capital allocation to AI-driven disruption and long-term strategic positioning.

Over the course of a distinguished career to date, Vestberg led two of the world's most consequential communications enterprises, steering them through periods of accelerated transformation, technological disruption, and global expansion. As the Chief Executive leading Verizon's first commercial 5G deployment and running the global infrastructure facilitating approximately 35% of worldwide mobile traffic at Ericsson, Vestberg has helped define how businesses and consumers connect while driving operational excellence, sustainable growth, and long-term value creation.

"Hans is one of the most accomplished leaders in the global telecommunications industry, having led two of the world's most consequential companies through periods of rapid technological evolution and global expansion," said Consello Founder, Chairman and CEO Declan Kelly. "Part of what differentiates Consello is that our advisors are former operators and C-Suite leaders who have sat in the same seats as the CEOs and boards we counsel today. Hans' perspective and experience will be enormously valuable to our clients, and we are delighted to welcome him to the firm."

Hans Vestberg added: "I've spent my career scaling innovation and building businesses designed for long-term growth. I have a lived experience with Consello, having been a client of the firm when I led Verizon and saw firsthand the unique contribution the company makes to C-Suite advisory and decision making. Consello provides me with the right platform to leverage my own experience to date to the best leaders in the world. This is not advice from the sidelines; it is counsel shaped by leaders who have faced the same pressures and tradeoffs that leaders confront every day. I'm excited to join a team singularly focused on helping today's CEOs sharpen their advantage and build businesses that are relevant and resilient."

Vestberg's appointment underscores the firm's continued ability to attract world-class operators and reflects the strength of its global network of senior leaders. This appointment follows recent announcements that include former Global CEO of CT Group and recently appointed CEO of Consello Middle East, Jon de Jager; Major Champion golfer Shane Lowry; and distinguished British former senior civil servant and special adviser, and Chair of Consello UK, Sue Gray.

As companies navigate seismic shifts driven by technology, AI, and geopolitical complexity, Consello remains focused on partnering with CEOs to accelerate transformational growth and build durable enterprises.

About Consello

Consello is an Advisory and Investing Platform with offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Dublin, Belfast, London and Abu Dhabi.

Consello's distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Management Consulting; Talent; Risk; and Sports and Entertainment. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's investment business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

