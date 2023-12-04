Consello's Investment Banking Business Launches Shareholder Activism Defense Practice

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the financial services advisory and strategic investing platform, is pleased to announce the launch of its Shareholder Activism Defense practice and the appointment of Kiran Moorthy as a Managing Director and Head of Shareholder Advisory & Activism Defense. The practice will operate within Consello's Investment Banking business.

Mr. Moorthy brings a wealth of experience to Consello, boasting a successful background in shareholder advisory, mergers and acquisitions, and activism defense across the U.S. and European markets.

Before joining Consello, Mr. Moorthy was Head of European Shareholder Advisory within Citi's Banking Capital Markets and Advisory division where he advised companies across all industries in connection with activist defense, contested situations and preparing for hostile activity. Before Citi, he was a Vice President at Goldman Sachs where he advised C-suites and Boards on M&A and activist situations.

In today's increasingly complex and volatile global business environment, companies and their leadership face heightened vulnerability to event-driven and management-related activism campaigns. These campaigns can disrupt short-term strategic initiatives and long-term growth. Recognizing the critical need for activist defense and preparedness, especially in advising C-suite members, Consello's Investment Banking business is set to integrate this specialized service.

"Understanding your company's exposure and how to prepare for and then successfully negotiate with an activist investor should be a business imperative for every company and every CEO – not necessarily just those in the midst of a strategic or operational shift," said Mark Shafir, Managing Partner of Consello Investment Banking. "Our Shareholder Advisory & Activism Defense practice will become a key component within our suite of advisory services. We are excited to welcome Kiran to the team; he is a shrewd and experienced banker and has a deep understanding of the various strategies and tactics activists deploy, especially in relation to event-driven campaigns."

Mr. Moorthy will be based in Consello's New York office. Consello will continue to build out the division's global team and business under Mr. Shafir's leadership.

Consello continues to rapidly develop its operations around the world. The company currently has four operating divisions, including M&A Advisory and Investment Banking, Investing, Growth and Business Development and Digital Assets Advisory. The company has offices in Atlanta, Barcelona, London, Miami and New York.

About Consello
The Consello Group is a financial services advisory and strategic investing platform. At Consello we invest capital to grow companies, and we execute for our banking clients across industries. We also offer business development services to help companies grow and a digital assets advisory business to help companies participate in the global digital financial services ecosystem. Consello offers these four distinct but integrated lines of businesses all on one platform: Investing, M&A Advisory and Investment Banking, Growth and Business Development and Digital Assets Advisory.

