CONSERVATIONISTS HONORED BY THE LAND REPORT

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Magazine of the American Landowner highlights the extraordinary achievements of five conservation leaders in its current issue:

RED EMMERSON. While celebrating his 75th year in the forest products industry, America's largest landowner not only planted his 300 millionth seedling but also opened a $40 million conifer seedling nursery.

JAMES KING. This sixth-generation descendant of Captain Richard King has led the charge for keeping Texas ranches intact. King, his wife, Tammy, and their son, Harrison, are committed to stanching the loss of rural lands in the Lone Star State. Their family-owned firm has played a crucial role in preserving landmark holdings such as Powderhorn Ranch, the 2014 Land Report Deal of the Year.

KEN MIRR. Trained as a public-lands attorney, this Denver-based broker founded Mirr Ranch Group in 2005. Over the last two decades, his firm has become an industry leader by preserving legacy and sporting properties with significant conservation values out West, including the 2018 Land Report Deal of the Year, Utah's Wasatch Peaks Ranch.

DEAN SAUNDERS. During his tenure in the Florida House, this eighth-generation Floridian sponsored legislation that authorized the purchase of development rights from private landowners through conservation easements. Decades later, Saunders is still endeavoring to protect Old Florida as the founder and managing broker of SVN | Saunders Ralston Dantzler Real Estate.

THE CONSERVATION FUND. Through its Working Forest Fund, this nonprofit blends philanthropic capital with impact investments and has saved 1 million acres of at-risk forests. Its new goal? Five million acres.

"The impact of these talented individuals and organizations on private lands is incalculable," says Land Report editor Eric O'Keefe. "It's our privilege to share their stories with passionate landowners and industry professionals."

Founded in 2007, The Land Report is an award-winning platform for news and insights about America's most valuable resource – land. The magazine's annual survey, the Land Report 100, is recognized as the gold standard of private landownership and is regularly referenced by Bloomberg, Forbes, Fortune, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal.

