Consider Recycling as You Shop for A New Mattress this Presidents Day Weekend

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Presidents Day is known as one of the highest-volume mattress sales weekends, which means many consumers are likely thinking about how to get rid of an old one. On average, across the United States, approximately 15 -20 million mattresses are no longer wanted each year. However, this does not mean they have to end up in a landfill.

In several states, recycling mattress is easier than you may think. The bedding industry's Mattress Recycling Council (MRC) administers a program known as Bye Bye Mattress in California, Connecticut, Oregon and Rhode Island. Since launching over a decade ago, MRC has recycled more than 17 million mattresses!

MRC's Bye Bye Mattress is made possible by a fee that is collected when mattresses and box springs are sold in these states. The fee is used to create a statewide collection network that receives mattresses through a variety of channels - retailers, solid waste providers, local governments, nonprofits, as well as hotels, universities, hospitals and others that discard old mattresses.

Once mattresses arrive at a recycling facility, they are cut open and the materials are separated and prepared for use in other products. Foam and fibers can be used in carpet padding. Innersprings become scrap steel for use in a variety of products. Wooden frames are chipped for use in mulch or biomass fuel.

"When planning what to do with your old mattress, ByeByeMattress.com is a great resource," said Mike O'Donnell, Chief Operating Officer of the Mattress Recycling Council. "You can learn how we work with mattress retailers in your state, search for your nearest free drop off location or see if your curbside collection provider is participating."

ByeByeMattress.com also provides a list of mattress recyclers operating in other states across the U.S.

About the Mattress Recycling Council

The Mattress Recycling Council (MRC) is a nonprofit organization created by the International Sleep Product Association and operates recycling programs in four states that have passed mattress recycling laws. MRC recycles over 2 million mattresses each year. For more information, go to www.MattressRecyclingCouncil.org . To learn how to recycle your mattress or to find a collection location or event near you, visit www.ByeByeMattress .

