Console & Associates, P.C.: An Estimated 552,821 Talcott Resolution Life Insurance Customers Notified of Third-Party Data Breach at PBI Research

Approximately 550,000 consumers are being notified that their names and Social Security numbers were compromised when hackers were able to exploit a vulnerability in software used by a vendor of Talcott Resolution Life Insurance Company.

MARLTON, N.J., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sensitive personal data of approximately 552,821 Talcott Resolution Life Insurance customers has been compromised. Now, their full names and Social Security numbers may be in the hands of criminals who may use the stolen data to carry out various schemes, including identity theft and other frauds.

The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of Talcott Resolution Life Insurance customers, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

On June 28, 2023, Talcott Resolution Life Insurance Company filed a letter with the Attorney General of Maine outlining a third-party data breach affecting consumers nationwide. Talcott explained that the incident occurred at one of the company's vendors, PBI Research. Evidently, PBI Research notified Talcott that a vulnerability in the MOVEit file-transfer software allowed hackers to download confidential information belonging to Talcott clients. Importantly, Talcott's computer system was not breached; however, the incident affected the personal information of Talcott customers that was provided to PBI Research by Talcott.

According to the notice, the data breach affected an estimated 552,821 customers.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes names and Social Security numbers.

If you receive a data breach notice from Talcott, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the life-changing financial and legal consequences that often follow.

PBI Research is offering victims of the breach complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services. And while victims should enroll in this service immediately, it is not sufficient to protect them from the long-term risks of a data breach.

What to Do if You Receive a Talcott Insurance Data Breach Letter

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from PBI Research discussing this incident should take all necessary steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details, https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/.) Victims should consider speaking with a data breach attorney as soon as possible. Talcott customers who receive a data breach letter may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the Talcott Resolution Life Insurance Company data breach, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. Interested parties and potential plaintiffs can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/talcott-resolution-life-insurance-company-data-breach-investigation/.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact:

***@consoleandassociates.com



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12971857

SOURCE Console & Associates, P.C.