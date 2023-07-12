Console & Associates, P.C. Investigates HCA Healthcare After Report of Data Breach Affecting an Estimated 11 Million Patients

MARLTON, N.J., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 11 million patients are being notified that their personal information was compromised after an unauthorized party posted HCA Healthcare, Inc. ("HCA") patient data on an online forum. Now, members' full names, addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, genders and visit information may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of HCA Healthcare patients, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

On July 10, 2023, HCA posted a notice on its website describing a data breach affecting approximately 11 million patients nationwide.

HCA first detected the problem when patient data appeared on an online forum. After an investigation, HCA determined that an unauthorized party accessed data from an external storage location used to create email messages to remind patients about making an appointment.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

  • Names,
  • Addresses,
  • Birth dates,
  • Phone numbers, and
  • Patient service dates, locations and next appointment dates.

If you receive a data breach notice from HCA Healthcare, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating consequences that go along with it.

What To Do if You Receive an HCA Healthcare Data Breach Letter

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from HCA Healthcare should take steps to protect themselves. (for more details, see our Guide for Victims of Data Breach at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/patient-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-b een-compromised-in-a-data-breach/.)

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives an HCA Healthcare data breach letter may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the HCA Healthcare data breach, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. Interested parties and potential plaintiffs can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/hca-healthcare-data-breach-investigation/.

