Consolidate Your Health Records with Therap's "Life Records for Families and Individuals" Electronic Health Record (EHR) System

WATERBURY, Conn., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As medical practices, clinics, and hospitals become more specialized it can be difficult to see the same doctor on a regular basis and even harder to manage your medical records. A clinic may hand you a record of a colonoscopy, electrocardiogram, or lab work as you walk out the door but where do you keep it and how big a folder do you lug to your next appointment. The power and sophistication of Therap's Industry leading EHR is now available and affordable for individuals and families to maintain your medical history and, if necessary, the medical histories of your family in an easily accessible web based EHR system.

Therap began developing and marketing its EHR in 2003 for human services organizations. Therap's system is web based, inexpensive, transparent, and full featured. Instead of building a system like a hospital or clinical system that limits access to professionals, Therap built a system that is easy to use and encourages access by professionals, support staff, and families.

Therap's EHR tracks medical, dental and other professional appointments and the results of those appointments with robust records of vital signs, intake and elimination, blood glucose, height/weight, immunizations, infection tracking, lab test results, menses, skin/wounds, and seizures. The EHR has health tracking reports that can be used to prepare for and take to appointments.

Therap's Medication Administration feature identifies medications with detailed descriptions of general usage and side effects, when the medications are scheduled, and if administered on schedule.

Therap's EHR also records diagnoses history, detailed descriptions of allergies, and has a section for Advance Directives and Individual History with summaries and attached documents.

Therap's Life Records for Families and Individuals can be viewed and updated from devices with browsers allowing staff and family to share documentation and communicate in real time minimizing the effort to keep everyone in a family informed.

