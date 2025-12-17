Therap Services Announces 2026 National Conference Schedule: Highlighting New Tools, Best Practices, and Over 250 Specialized Sessions

TORRINGTON, Conn., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, is excited to unveil the schedule for the 2026 Therap National Conference. Set for February 3–5, 2026 in Ontario, California, this premier event offers more than 250 diverse sessions designed to help providers streamline processes, discover new functionalities, and elevate service delivery across their agencies.

A More Insightful and Impactful Learning Experience

This year's conference features 250+ specialized sessions, offering valuable learning opportunities. Key highlighted topics include:

New AI Features Coming to the Therap Application

Diving into the Individual's Health Data Reports

Infusing Person-Centered Planning into Your Organization's Practices

Ongoing Success After Implementation

These sessions are designed to help agencies deepen their understanding of Therap's evolving tools, strengthen data-driven decision-making, and enhance overall efficiency across organizational workflows.

Empowering Providers Through Practical Learning

With a wide range of sessions the conference supports teams who want to improve documentation, strengthen oversight, and enhance person-centered services. Attendees will have the chance to learn directly from Therap experts, join hands-on bootcamps, and explore new features that help agencies stay compliant and work more efficiently.

Why This Matters for Agencies

The 2026 Therap National Conference gives providers the tools and knowledge they need to deliver better, more consistent support. As the needs of the human services field continue to grow, this event helps agencies stay prepared, adopt new tools confidently, and continue offering high-quality, person-centered care.

This event is exclusively for Therap customers or prospective customers and other approved or invited guests. Registrants are subject to acceptance by Therap.

For more information on Therap National Conference 2026, please visit:

https://www.therapservices.net/2026nationalconference/

About Therap Services

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing.

Learn more at:

https://www.therapservices.net/

SOURCE Therap Services