Consolidated Analytics Expands Business Process Solutions to Help Mortgage Clients Reduce Costs and Increase Operational Flexibility

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As mortgage organizations continue to navigate fluctuating volumes, margin compression, and persistent capacity challenges, Consolidated Analytics today announced the expansion of its Business Process Solutions (BPS) offerings, strengthening its ability to help lenders, servicers, and investors save time and money through flexible staffing models, process optimization, and experienced in-house teams.

With market conditions requiring organizations to remain lean yet responsive, many mortgage leaders are rethinking traditional staffing approaches. Consolidated Analytics' expanded Business Process Solutions are designed to provide scalable operational support without the long-term cost and risk associated with fixed headcount.

"Mortgage companies are under pressure to stay efficient while remaining ready for change," said Arvin Wijay, CEO. "Our Business Process Solutions are built to help clients adapt quickly, giving them access to skilled professionals and proven processes when and where they need them."

Consolidated Analytics' BPS offerings deliver end-to-end operational support across key mortgage functions, allowing clients to shift work off internal teams while maintaining quality, compliance, and transparency. By combining flexible staffing with mortgage-specific expertise, the company helps organizations right-size operations, reduce overtime and training costs, and improve turnaround times.

Unlike traditional outsourcing models, Consolidated Analytics emphasizes integrated, in-house expertise supported by established governance, quality controls, and industry best practices. This approach enables clients to maintain visibility and confidence while leveraging external support to manage workload volatility.

"Our clients are looking for practical solutions that actually relieve operational strain," Wijay added. "By expanding our Business Process Solutions, we're helping them stabilize costs, protect internal teams from burnout, and focus resources on higher-value initiatives."

The expansion also complements Consolidated Analytics' broader technology and services ecosystem, including its loanDNA® platform, creating opportunities for clients to further streamline workflows, reduce manual effort, and improve overall efficiency.

As market uncertainty persists, Consolidated Analytics' Business Process Solutions provide mortgage organizations with a more innovative way to scale, delivering the flexibility of outsourcing with the confidence of a trusted industry partner.

