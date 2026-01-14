Consolidated Analytics Expands Sales and Product Innovation Teams to Help Mortgage Clients Address Market Volatility and Capacity Challenges

Strategic investment reinforces expertise, technology, and operational efficiency across the mortgage lifecycle

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to ongoing volatility, margin pressure, and operational strain across the mortgage industry, Consolidated Analytics today announced the expansion of its sales development and product innovation teams—strengthening its ability to help lenders, servicers, and investors navigate capacity constraints while reducing costs and improving efficiency through expertise and technology.

loanDNA

As market conditions remain unpredictable, mortgage organizations are increasingly focused on scalable operating models that allow them to adjust quickly without overextending internal resources Consolidated Analytics' continued investment reflects a long-term commitment to helping clients manage fluctuating volumes while maintaining quality, compliance, and performance.

"Today's mortgage market requires a different approach—one that blends deep industry expertise with smart, practical technology," said Mark Tague, who plays a key role in sales development with a focus on technology-driven solutions. "Our goal is to help clients use technology strategically to address capacity challenges, eliminate inefficiencies, and operate more confidently in any market environment."

The expansion of the sales development team, including the addition of Mark Tague and Arvind Sinha, enhances Consolidated Analytics' ability to engage with clients earlier and more strategically. By aligning consultative sales expertise with technology-enabled solutions, the team helps organizations identify opportunities to save time and money while improving operational outcomes.

"Our clients are under constant pressure to do more with fewer resources," said Arvind Sinha. "By combining experienced sales leadership with a strong technology foundation, we're helping clients rethink how they scale, without adding unnecessary cost or complexity."

On the product side, Consolidated Analytics continues to accelerate Valuations product innovation with the addition of Darlene Swain and Stefan Pompulov, driving enhancements with CA's new iVal AVM and the loanDNA® product suite. Designed to streamline workflows, automate analysis, and deliver actionable insights, loanDNA enables mortgage organizations to reduce manual effort, shorten turnaround times, and better manage operational capacity.

"Product innovation must be directly tied to real market challenges," said Darlene Swain. "Our focus is on building tools that meaningfully reduce friction for our clients and help them save time, control costs, and adapt quickly as conditions change."

By expanding both its sales development and product innovation teams, Consolidated Analytics reinforces its position as a strategic partner, delivering integrated services and technology that help mortgage organizations remain resilient, agile, and competitive in a challenging market.

For more information about Consolidated Analytics, visit www.consolidatedanalytics.com.

For more information about loanDNA, visit www.loandna.com

About Consolidated Analytics

Consolidated Analytics is a trusted provider of due diligence, valuation, consulting, and business process services for the mortgage industry. Through deep industry expertise and innovative technology, including the loanDNA® product suite, the company helps lenders, servicers, and investors improve efficiency, manage risk, and respond effectively to changing market conditions.

About loanDNA®

loanDNA® is a comprehensive loan intelligence and analytics platform that provides lenders, servicers, investors, and regulators with deep visibility into mortgage loan data. By transforming complex loan-level information into actionable insights, loanDNA helps organizations to assess risk, validate compliance, support due diligence, and make informed decisions throughout the mortgage lifecycle. Built on robust data standards and advanced analytics, loanDNA delivers clarity, consistency, and confidence in an increasingly complex housing finance environment.

