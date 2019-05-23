Consolidated Analytics Launches Consolidated Collateral Analysis (CCA)

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Analytics, the premier provider of mortgage services, today announced the launch of its Consolidated Collateral Analysis (CCA), a collateral risk reporting tool that assesses the integrity and accuracy of an underlying appraisal by combining a licensed review appraiser's analysis and commentary with an intelligent, rules-driven risk score, and an Automated Valuation Model (AVM).

The Consolidated Collateral Analysis tool provides whole loan investors and capital markets participants with the collateral risk insights required to better stratify portfolio risk and make improved transaction, investment, or portfolio disposition decisions. It also highlights regulatory compliance issues that may influence portfolio and loan decisions.

"Overreliance on outdated appraisal data could leave a loan buyer or seller in an unenviable position downstream, without the ability to recover losses," said Consolidated Analytics' President, Brian Gehl. "Our Consolidated Collateral Analysis solution adds another layer of scrutiny to the underlying collateral valuation so that clients can approach transaction decisions strategically, with the end-result in mind."

An alternative to ordering a full second appraisal, the tool provides mortgage buyers and sellers with an accurate, comprehensive, and yet easy-to-read analysis of a completed appraisal to determine its reliability and validity.

The key features of the CCA tool include:

Appraisal Risk Analysis - A comprehensive collateral risk analysis completed by a licensed appraiser who reviews the original appraisal report and the appraiser's methodology for accuracy, consistency and integrity.

Collateral Risk Score - A system-driven comparison with MLS and public record data validates the accuracy of the original appraisal report and identifies costly data entry errors. A final score indicates the risk level associated with the underlying appraisal.

Embedded Automated Valuation Model (AVM)- An AVM value is displayed within the report to serve as a reference point for the property value as of the effective date of the appraisal report under review.

Review Appraiser's Value- The Review Appraiser's final recommended value and supporting commentary is provided when the original appraisal value is deemed to be unsupported.

"The accuracy and credibility of an appraisal is critical in transaction decisions," said Devin Demers, VP, Operations at Consolidated Analytics. "Our aim is to instill confidence in the valuation by verifying the accuracy of the underlying appraisal, or conversely, uncovering risks and abnormalities associated with property value, property condition and surrounding market trends."

About Consolidated Analytics, Inc.

Founded in 1996, Consolidated Analytics, Inc. is a diversified provider of solutions to the mortgage services industry. Extending through all channels of origination, capital markets and servicing, Consolidated Analytics provides innovative, comprehensive and fairly-priced products and services in the areas of valuation, asset management, fulfillment, risk management, due diligence and advisory. Additional information is available at consolidatedanalytics.com

