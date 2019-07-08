Consolidated Credit Announces Three Free Webinars That Focus on Helping Consumers Save

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ongoing mission to help consumers avoid debt through strategic planning, Consolidated Credit announces three new webinars that focus on saving for key life events. The webinars are held on the second Wednesday of each month during July, August and September at 1:00 P.M. (ET). Registration is now open and available to the public.

The first event on July 10 will explain The Secrets to Saving and Paying for College without student loans. Young adults saddled with high student loans are less likely to become parents and more likely to delay marriage, according to the National Endowment for Financial Education.

"Without a plan, higher education costs create an immense burden for students and their families," explains April Lewis-Parks, Financial Education Director for Consolidated Credit. "To avoid life delays and financial hardship, families need to take a proactive approach to college savings and other solutions that can reduce reliance student loans."

The second webinar on August 14 will help parents save and budget effectively for another education-related expense – the back to school shopping season. Families with K-12 children spent an average of $685 last year, making it the second most expensive time of the year after the winter holidays, according to the National Retail Federation. The Smart Back to School Savings webinar teaches parents how to budget and spend strategically to keep costs low.

In the third webinar – Let's Get Fiscal – on September 11, consumers will learn the keys to retire smart and financially fit. Americans are increasingly unprepared for retirement, particularly Generation X consumers, who are approaching retirement.

"Generation X has a median retirement savings of just $35,000," Lewis-Parks explains. "That's equal to Millennials' median savings, even though the oldest Gen Xers are just a little more than 10 years away from retirement. People need to get serious about saving and find ways to overcome common roadblocks, such as credit card debt."

