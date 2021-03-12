Consolidated Credit Offers Financial Relief to Texans After FEMA Declares Major Disaster

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texans in financial trouble are at risk for added hardship after historic winter storms. To help victims, Consolidated Credit is offering free financial advice as well as resources for avoiding fraud and high utility bills. Consolidated Credit's certified counselors are available to help residents avoid additional debt and secure disaster aid.

"An economy ravaged by COVID-19 makes the cost of natural disasters more severe," says Consolidated Credit President Gary Herman. "For those struggling with bills and debt, credit cards can be easy to abuse in times of emergency."

Consolidated Credit has been offering help to Americans affected by natural disasters for 28 years. Credit card debt often becomes unmanageable after unexpected events. As a part of relief efforts, certified counselors will give free evaluations to consumers facing financial uncertainty due to the storms. Those who would benefit from a Debt Management Plan and live in FEMA-declared disaster areas may be enrolled free of charge and have initial program fees waived.

Public Assistance is available to all Texas residents, and Individual Assistance (IA) is available to residents depending on their county. Texans can determine their eligibility Individual Assistance and apply for resources at disasterassistance.gov.

Power outages and utility overcharges have been an additional source of stress for Texans. Consolidated Credit's educational resources will address ongoing developments related to water and power access.

"Storm victims should also be aware of the steps to take if they face property damage and need help making insurance claims," says Herman. Consolidated Credit's Disaster Planning Guide can help consumers get organized in the aftermath of a disaster as well as appropriately respond to financial emergency. This publication is free to download at Consolidatedcredit.org.

Texas residents who are financially vulnerable should call Consolidated Credit's toll-free Disaster Relief hotline at 844-331-7534. Callers can reach counselors for immediate assistance through the end of May 2021.

About: Consolidated Credit, a non-profit organization, has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 28 years. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

