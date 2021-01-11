Consolidated Credit Presents Webinars for the First Quarter of 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are financially vulnerable and dealing with uncertainty. Consolidated Credit is helping Americans repair, assess and prepare their finances for the new year with monthly financial education webinars starting Jan. 13.

The Recovering from the Holidays: A New Year with No Debt webinar will address last year's tough financial situation and help consumers develop a fresh approach to their finances. On Jan. 13, consumers will learn how to:

Webinars are held on the third Wednesday of each month in English and on the fourth Wednesday of each month in Spanish. All webinar content in English and Spanish will be on-demand at Consolidated Credit's Financial Resource Center following the live broadcast.

Develop SMART financial goals for the New Year

Learn clever ways to pay off 2020 holiday debt

Make practical pandemic and emergency budgets

"Anyone feeling financially overwhelmed by 2020 can get free help from Consolidated Credit in 2021," says April Lewis-Parks, Director of Education and Corporate Communications. "Each of our educational webinars are created by experts to help address current financial events and help consumers find the best solutions for them."

The webinar on Feb. 10, "What is the Best Debt Solution for Me?," is meant to provide consumers support with finding fast debt solutions that save money and minimize credit damage. In this webinar, consumers will find out:

Why debt management programs are so popular

How debt settlement allows you to pay back pennies on the dollar

Why bankruptcy isn't the end of your life

On March 10, the Income Tax Advice from the Experts webinar will help consumers navigate another unprecedented tax season. Consumers will learn:

Why Americans get into so much trouble with the IRS

How to get out of trouble – and stay out of trouble – with the IRS

Where to find an accredited tax expert

Webinars take place at 1 p.m. EST on the third Wednesday of each month in English and on the fourth Wednesday of each month in Spanish. All webinar content in English and Spanish will be on-demand at Consolidated Credit's Financial Resource Center following the live broadcast.

About: Consolidated Credit, a non-profit organization, has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 27 years. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

SOURCE Consolidated Credit

Related Links

https://www.consolidatedcredit.org

