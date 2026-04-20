CONSORZIO DI TUTELA VINI DOC SICILIA ELECTS ALESSIO PLANETA AS ITS NEW PRESIDENT

The Board of Directors appoints Alessio Planeta as Sicilia DOC's new President, marking a significant step forward in the Consorzio's growth and development.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Consorzio di Tutela Vini DOC Sicilia has elected Alessio Planeta to lead the Consortium. The decision was finalized on Friday, April 10th during the first meeting of the newly-appointed Board.

This meeting also confirmed the three-year terms of Sicilia DOC's 12-member Board of Directors: the newly-elected President Alessio Planeta (CEO of Planeta), the outgoing President Antonio Rallo (CEO of Donnafugata), Vincenzo Ampola (President of Cantine Petrosino), Gaspare Baiata (President of Cantine Paolini), Giuseppe Bursi (President of Settesoli), Salvatore Chiantia (President of Cantina La Vite), Rosario Di Maria (President of Cantina Ermes), Giuseppe Figlioli (Cantina Birgi), Roberto Magnisi (Duca di Salaparuta), Filippo Paladino (Vice President of Colomba Bianca), Letizia Russo (Director of Feudo Arancio) and Alberto Tasca (CEO of Tasca d'Almerita).

The Board's choice confirms a continued focus on championing Sicilian wine heritage. By strengthening its protective and promotional initiatives, the organization aims to expand its strategic footprint in both local and international markets.

Below is an open letter written by the newly-elected President, Alessio Planeta:

I am deeply honored to be entrusted with such a prestigious role, one that holds great significance for me, my family, our company, and all of our employees. I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to my friend Antonio Rallo and the previous Board of Directors for the extraordinary work they have accomplished. From the initial founding of the Consorzio to the development of a highly effective organization, they have built a team of dedicated professionals who have been instrumental in supporting and championing Sicilian wine since 2012.

I feel a profound sense of responsibility, given the complexity of our current times. We are facing significant challenges in an increasingly intricate market and a demanding economic climate, where the wine sector is under pressure from multiple fronts: shifting consumption patterns, a growing, and at times distorted, focus on health issues, unstable international dynamics, and a globalized competitive landscape. These factors are compounded by rising costs, geopolitical uncertainty, and a discourse that often fails to convey the true cultural significance and value of wine. Navigating this environment demands a clear vision, total cohesion, and the foresight to look ahead.

At the same time, we are presented with extraordinary opportunities. These arise from what is Italy's most sustainable vineyard landscape and an exceptionally rich heritage of grape varieties, one capable of meeting modern consumer demands while providing a solid foundation for the wines of today. Furthermore, the booming success of tourism in Sicily serves as a vital engine, driving the continued growth of our entire wine sector.

An increasing number of visitors are discovering our region through its wine, helping to bolster its value and international prestige. Within this context, the human element of Sicilian winegrowing, which is built upon skill, tradition, and passion, stands out as the true strength of our sector and the hallmark of our unique production model. This, in turn, reinforces the evocative power of the 'Sicily' name; our goal must be to capture that same intensity in the glass that the world already experiences through our tourism, culture, and cuisine.

Sicilia DOC unites the diverse expressions of Sicilian wine, from cooperative wineries to vertically integrated estates, and we will work to ensure this chorus finds the right tone to perform as a unified orchestra. The challenges ahead are significant, but we are supported by a solid, well-established team, ready to make its debut at Vinitaly and to tackle the vital work before us. Our goal is to help shape a regional wine strategy and a long-term vision in which Sicilia DOC plays a central role within a broader, integrated system.

We must safeguard the 'Sicily' name, which carries such powerful resonance. Our mission is to ensure that the prestige Sicily enjoys in tourism, culture, and cuisine is captured in the glass with that same intensity.

I look forward to our paths crossing soon, both in the global markets and across the vineyards of Sicily.

Biography: Alessio Planeta

Born in 1966, Alessio Planeta holds a degree in Agricultural Sciences. Following his studies, he dedicated himself to a deep exploration of Sicilian history and viticulture, ultimately playing a decisive role in the evolution and international positioning of the region's wines. CEO of Planeta since 1991, he previously served as President of Assovini Sicilia (2017–2020) and is a long-standing member of the Sicilia DOC Board of Directors. His academic contributions were recognized in 2012 when he was appointed an Associate Academician of the prestigious Accademia dei Georgofili. In recent years, his leadership has garnered significant international acclaim. In 2023, he was named "Winemaker of the Year" at the Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards, a distinction that returned Italy to the top of the category for the first time in sixteen years. This momentum continued in 2024, when he and his family were honored as "Wine Family of the Year" at the Meininger Awards for Excellence in Wine & Spirit. That same year, the Planeta brand debuted on the list of The World's Most Admired Wine Brands, ranking 30th globally. Alessio Planeta assumes this new presidency at a pivotal moment for the industry, with a clear mission: to solidify Sicilia DOC as the definitive benchmark for quality and identity in Sicilian wine.

About Sicilia DOC

Established in 2011, the Consorzio di Tutela vini DOC Sicilia and its producers draw on centuries of winemaking heritage, honoring Sicily's past while shaping the future of viticulture on the island. Located at the crossroads of the Mediterranean, Sicily is a true mosaic of terroirs, cultures, and culinary traditions, vividly expressed through its remarkably diverse and distinctive wines. Sicilia DOC is dedicated to advancing quality-driven production and championing its native grape varieties, notably Nero d'Avola and Grillo, ensuring each bottle delivers an authentic expression of its place of origin. The Consortium is equally committed to sustainability, promoting this mission by encouraging producers to adhere to the industry-leading protocols in addition to those established by SOStain Sicilia, an even more stringent and entirely Sicilian sustainability certification, which provides growers with the knowledge and tools to embrace organic and environmentally responsible practices.

For more information, visit www.winesofsicily.com.

Media Contact:

Madeleine Hayes

Colangelo & Partners

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SOURCE Consorzio di Tutela Vini Sicilia DOC