Constant Contact and Canva Expand Integration to Help Small Businesses Create and Connect

Small businesses and nonprofits can now design in Canva and let Constant Contact handle the rest — across email, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn

WALTHAM, Mass., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact announced today at Canva Create that it has launched an expanded partnership with Canva, introducing new functionality that lets customers seamlessly publish and send emails or social posts directly from within the Canva platform. This feature is available today globally, including in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, and brings together the world's leading design platform and the marketing partner built for small business into one connected experience.

One click sends a finished Canva design into a Constant Contact campaign

Constant Contact previously allowed customers to push files into Canva for quick edits. Today's new Apps Marketplace experience builds on that functionality by putting Constant Contact to work within Canva the moment a design is done.

The new integration now allows small business owners, leaders, and entrepreneurs to create and design in Canva, then use Constant Contact to send it everywhere — email, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn — with scheduling, automation, and reporting already built in.

"This is the next step in combining the power of Canva and Constant Contact to help small businesses and nonprofits turn their ideas into action," said Lee Ott, Chief Product and Growth Officer at Constant Contact. "When you can go from a great design to a campaign that gets you seen by your customers across email and every major social channel in one click, that's not just a better experience. That's a real competitive advantage for the businesses that need it most."

Now, one click sends a finished Canva design into a Constant Contact campaign. No download and re-upload — switching tools is no longer necessary. Brand assets stored in Constant Contact also stay synced to Canva, so existing materials are always easy to find.

"If you're handling your own marketing, every minute matters," says Roger Coles, Canva Verified Expert and Corporate Trainer. "Previously, spotting one tiny typo meant 20 minutes disappeared in a cycle of downloading and re-uploading. This integration changes that, giving those 20 minutes back to the business owner."

Both new and existing Constant Contact customers can connect their accounts at no additional cost. New users who discover Constant Contact through the Canva Apps Marketplace can start a free trial directly from within Canva, no credit card required.

Q&A

Q: What is the Constant Contact app on the Canva App Marketplace?

A: The Constant Contact app connects directly to Canva so that finishing a design is all the work a small business owner needs to do. From there, Constant Contact handles delivery across email, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, with scheduling, automation, and reporting built in. No downloading, no platform-switching, no manual uploads.

Q: What social channels does the integration support?

A: The integration supports Constant Contact's full suite of social publishing channels: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, including email. Users can select their desired channels directly in Canva's share menu before pushing content to Constant Contact.

Q: Does this replace the existing Canva asset sync that Constant Contact already offered?

A: No. It builds on it. Constant Contact customers have previously been able to sync their Constant Contact asset library to Canva for easy editing. That capability remains. Today's new Apps Marketplace experience adds a new direction: design something in Canva and push it straight into a Constant Contact campaign across email and social channels.

Q: Who is this integration designed for?

A: It's built for small businesses and nonprofits: organizations that are already creating in Canva and need someone, or something, to handle what comes next. Once a design is done, Constant Contact takes over: publishing across email and social, managing scheduling and automation, and tracking performance. Constant Contact serves customers globally, with a particular focus on the SMB and nonprofit segments.

Q: How does someone access the free trial?

A: New users who aren't yet Constant Contact customers can start a free trial directly from the Canva Apps Marketplace. Simply find the Constant Contact app, click to connect, and follow the prompts to create a new account.

Q: In which markets is the integration available?

A: The Constant Contact app is available globally in the Canva Apps Marketplace, including in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

Q: Is there an additional cost for the integration?

A: No. Connecting Constant Contact and Canva through the Apps Marketplace is available to all Constant Contact customers at no additional charge. Standard Constant Contact plan pricing applies.

About Constant Contact: Constant Contact is the AI-powered marketing partner for small businesses and nonprofits. For more than 30 years, the company has helped entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders run smarter marketing — today combining AI-driven content creation, intelligent audience targeting, and plain-English insights in one unified platform across email, social, SMS, and events. By doing the heavy lifting for entrepreneurs, Constant Contact gives every business owner the capability of a full marketing team — without needing one. Learn more at constantcontact.com.

About Canva: Launched in 2013, Canva is the world's leading visual communication and collaboration platform, with a mission to empower everyone to design. Used by millions of people across the globe, Canva offers an intuitive drag-and-drop interface and an extensive library of templates spanning presentations, documents, social media graphics, and more. For more information, visit canva.com.

SOURCE Constant Contact, Inc.