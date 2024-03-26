Constant Contact and Telgorithm Unlock SMS Marketing for Sole Proprietorships

Industry-first solution from Constant Contact leverages Telgorithm API to help solopreneurs reach new customers, drive more sales and grow

LOS ANGELES and WALTHAM, Mass., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telgorithm , a cutting-edge messaging API provider, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Constant Contact , a digital marketing and automation platform that has helped millions of small businesses and nonprofits globally. By leveraging Telgorithm's unique SMS API, Constant Contact is now the first omnichannel digital marketing platform to offer SMS marketing to sole proprietorships. This collaboration addresses a significant gap in the marketing mix for solopreneur businesses.

There are over 300 million smartphone users in the United States, and SMS marketing allows small businesses to directly engage with those consumers to increase sales and build loyalty by leveraging the immediacy and personalization of SMS communication. However, because most sole proprietorships do not have a federal Employer Identification Number (EIN) or tax ID, they are typically unable to leverage SMS for marketing. This is a significant obstacle preventing solopreneurs from expanding their reach and deepening their relationships with customers.

Telgorithm's proprietary 10-digit long code (10DLC) messaging technology solves this challenge by allowing sole proprietorships to send compliant bulk SMS messages without a federal EIN or tax ID. When combined with Constant Contact's powerful digital marketing platform, entrepreneurs who use Constant Contact can begin sending SMS campaigns to increase customer engagement, boost sales and grow. Constant Contact is currently the only omnichannel digital marketing platform to support SMS marketing for sole proprietorships.

"Our partnership with Telgorithm is a reflection of our commitment to helping all small businesses become better marketers, regardless of their size," said Russ Morton, Chief Product Officer at Constant Contact. "Consumers increasingly want to communicate with businesses via text, so we've collaborated with Telgorithm to develop an industry-first solution that enables sole proprietorships to tap into that channel to drive customer engagement, promote their products or services and grow their customer base. I am excited about what this means for Constant Contact's solopreneur customers, and we are grateful for Telgorithm's partnership."

In addition to these benefits, Telgorithm's messaging API also helps ensure that sole proprietorships remain compliant with carrier restrictions on message volumes for better deliverability. As the only SMS API provider to offer Smart Queueing, Telgorithm enables an industry-leading 99 percent deliverability rate and automatically prevents businesses from exceeding carrier message limits. This enables businesses to feel confident that text messages will reliably be delivered to their intended destination every time.

"Telgorithm prides itself on being a messaging API provider on the cutting edge of business text messaging," said Aaron Alter, CEO of Telgorithm. "We've built unique, patent-pending SMS API technology that software providers cannot get anywhere else in the industry, and it's enabled us to partner with companies like Constant Contact to achieve highly tailored outcomes. By solving for the biggest challenges in business texting, like crucial rate limit management, Constant Contact can offer its sole proprietorship customers seamless text conversations with near guaranteed deliverability."

