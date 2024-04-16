Constant Contact Partners with Square to Streamline Sales and Marketing Efforts for Small Businesses

New integration enables Constant Contact users to harness data from Square for more targeted and effective marketing campaigns

WALTHAM, Mass., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact, a digital marketing and automation platform that has helped millions of small businesses and nonprofits globally, today announced a new integration with technology company Square. For businesses who leverage Square's Point of Sale technology, the integration simplifies the digital marketing process by enabling them to easily market to customers after the sale for increased customer loyalty. Square sellers can find Constant Contact's app in the Square App Marketplace.

Constant Contact users can now automatically sync customer contact and other information from Square into their Constant Contact account and insert products directly into emails to help boost sales. This eliminates the need for manual list imports and complex sales platforms, saving businesses valuable time. It also empowers them to leverage recent buyer behavior to send targeted marketing messages to customers who have shown a high likelihood to engage and convert.

"Small businesses are looking for tools that help them understand customer behavior and quickly take action," said Stephanie Ting, chief strategy officer at Constant Contact. "By integrating with Square, we're combining the power of two industry-leading platforms to help our customers gain new insights and drive business growth with the tools they use every day. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to innovating and providing SMBs with practical and time-saving ways to send effective marketing messages to customers and grow their revenue."

Additionally, Square's millions of sellers will benefit from access to Constant Contact's powerful tools for list growth and reporting to further enhance their marketing efforts and drive more sales for their businesses.

"Square's integration with Constant Contact enables sellers to build deeper relationships with their customers so they can drive loyalty and repeat visits, while also attracting new buyers for increased sales," said Vijay Vachani, Global Head of Partnerships at Square. "We know that one of the biggest challenges sellers face is marketing and increasing awareness. Together, Square and Constant Contact are meeting this need by ensuring sellers have access to data-driven marketing tools that help them generate demand, engage with their customers, and grow their businesses."

