Constant Contact Expands Marketing Suite With Websites, Logos, Domains and Stores

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact , an Endurance International Group company (NASDAQ: EIGI), today announced that it is expanding its email marketing platform to include a powerful suite of branding, ecommerce and productivity tools. At the center of the offering is a new AI-powered website builder that includes LogoMaker , ecommerce stores , custom domain options and G Suite productivity tools.

The intelligent website builder requires minimal design or tech experience and enables users to create a free personalized site in minutes. Small business owners can also easily add a free online store or blog and customize their brand with a logo, domain and personalized Gmail address.

The suite includes:

Free, high-resolution custom logos for enhanced branding

Custom domain names and G Suite productivity tools

Audience expansion tools that sync contacts from websites and stores to email marketing

Free online stores, with shopping cart, payment, tax and inventory management functionality

Simplified analytics to help small business owners optimize their sites and stores

Secure, mobile-friendly websites that include free SSL encryption

A global content delivery network (CDN) for fast, Google-friendly sites

The Unsplash.com image library with 550,000 free professional quality images

"Today, we know that small business owners are faced with the reality of managing multiple disparate tools to market their businesses," said Jeff Fox, CEO of Endurance International Group. "Our mission at Constant Contact is to make the journey for small business owners less complex by providing the right tools needed to start, brand and grow their businesses. By bringing together websites, domains, ecommerce and our award-winning email marketing tools, we are making it easier for small business owners to get more value from their marketing efforts."

Constant Contact also offers paid options with expanded analytics and ecommerce functionality and a free domain name for one year with select plans. For more information on the company's offerings, visit Constant Contact .

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact, an Endurance International Group company and an established leader in online marketing, is built to simplify the complex and confusing task of marketing an idea. Constant Contact's award-winning team of marketing advisors is there for each customer, every step of the way. Whether it's creating great-looking email marketing campaigns, building an awesome website with ease, creating a beautiful logo for your brand, running Google Ads to get more website traffic, or finding new customers on social media, we've got all the tools, features, and expert guidance you need to help you succeed - all in one place. For more information, visit: www.constantcontact.com .

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, and Domain.com, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com .

Endurance International Group and the compass logo are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. Constant Contact, the Constant Contact logo and other brand names of Endurance International Group are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

