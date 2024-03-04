Constant Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of TXA127 in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy-Associated Cardiomyopathy

BOSTON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Therapeutics LLC, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments impacting the Alternative Renin-Angiotensin System, today announced that the first patient was dosed March 3, 2024, in the Company's phase 2 clinical trial of TXA127, the Company's lead peptide product under development as a potential treatment for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy-associated (DMD-associated) Cardiomyopathy.

The phase 2 trial is an open-label, multi-center trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy in non-ambulatory patients with DMD-associated Cardiomyopathy who are 16 years and older and who are receiving systemic glucocorticoids. Patients will receive 6 months of treatment and have the option to enter a 12-month extension study. The study is being conducted in Israel at Sheba Medical Center and Hadassah Medical Center and is expected to enroll 10 patients.

"This is a significant milestone for Constant and for the DMD community," said Rick Franklin, CEO of Constant Therapeutics. "There are few treatments for DMD patients with cardiomyopathy, and heart failure is a leading cause of death in this disease. We are excited to initiate this carefully designed trial, and we look forward to sharing the data with the DMD community upon completion of the trial."

About Constant Therapeutics LLC

Constant Therapeutics LLC is a private biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments that effect the Alternative Renin-Angiotensin System. The lead compound, TXA127, is a pharmaceutical formulation of the naturally occurring peptide Angiotensin (1-7) and is being developed for the treatment of stroke recovery and DMD-associated Cardiomyopathy. For more information on Constant Therapeutics, please visit our website at http://www.constanttherapeutics.com/.

About TXA127

TXA127 is a pharmaceutical formulation of the naturally occurring human peptide angiotensin-(1‐7). In addition to its specific effects in cardiac dysfunction, TXA127 has shown therapeutic activity in animal models of chronic stroke, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), Limb‐Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD), Congenital Muscular Dystrophy (MDC1A), Marfan Syndrome and Epidermolysis Bullosa.

