Constellation HomeBuilder Systems Introduces TradeTopia, The Newest Real-Time Collaboration Tool between Trades and Modern Builders

TORONTO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, North America's largest provider of home building software solutions and services, is proud to announce TradeTopia, a powerful web based, real-time collaboration tool for both Trades and Builders, enhancing the power of the BuildTopia platform.

TradeTopia is designed to make it easier for Builders and Trades to communicate more efficiently, working together online and in real-time. From estimating to purchasing, scheduling, and so much more, TradeTopia bridges the communication gap and eliminates the manual processes between Builder and Trade.

With TradeTopia, it's easy to efficiently work with trades, track quotes, submit purchase and change orders, and generate invoices that get projects started quickly, with an easy approval process that ensures accuracy. From there, builders can easily track and view schedules, and manage all service requests through to completion.

"We're so pleased to be pushing the homebuilding industry to the next level with our latest collaboration tool," says Sean Wilhelm, Vice President at Constellation HomeBuilder Systems. "TradeTopia provides trade users a suite of powerful tools that allows them to work with the utmost efficiency and accuracy."

Our team is committed to developing TradeTopia according to the unique needs of the homebuilding industry. In the future, look out for additional tools and functionality, including enhanced purchase order information, team dispatching, lien waiver management.

Want to explore the platform in more detail? TradeTopia is open for new sign-ups today.

Explore Constellation's Other Innovative Products

In addition to TradeTopia's capabilities with Trade Management, home builders also have access to two powerful innovations that streamline sales and design processes along with making data driven decisions. BuildTopia Dashboards offer a centralized visual representation of your data, allowing builders to make faster and more accurate data-driven decisions, while Design Studio Manager helps homebuilders and developers streamline and simplify their sales and design process using real-time product information.

About Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the largest provider of software and services in the building industry. Their innovative software solutions, available as standalone or integrated systems, empower builders with information to drive business objectives and simplify the process of building homes and condos. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the home building software division of Constellation Software Inc., an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, which is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For more information, please contact:

Elmira Abushayeva

Director of Marketing, Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

888-723-2222

[email protected]

SOURCE Constellation HomeBuilder Systems