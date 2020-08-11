Constellation HomeBuilder Systems Rolls Out New COVID-19 Screening Tool

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees are one of a company's greatest assets. Providing them peace of mind and protecting their health and safety has always been our first priority. With these beliefs in mind, Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is proud to announce the launch of our new COVID-19 Screening Tool . As more states mandate health pre-screenings, there's no better time to mitigate the risk to our clients' operations.

As the largest provider of home building software solutions and services, Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is ideally placed to offer this unique solution that supports business operations, while minimizing risk for your staff and stakeholders.

Our COVID-19 Screening Tool has been developed specifically for the home building industry, and allows managers and HR teams to quickly and easily execute digital health assessments that are both secure and confidential.

Through the tool, assessment questionnaires are sent to anyone who plans to enter your workplace each day. This assessment includes specific questions suggested by health experts, or businesses can implement their own. This helps to ensure compliance with governmental as well as industry regulations.

Robust and customizable reporting features offer regular updates, so management has all the information they'll need to make informed decisions, protect their business's ongoing work, and minimize risk for their team.

Inside the tool, guidelines on COVID-19 safety protocols, self-isolation after exposure, and testing make it easy for your team to find accurate and up-to-date health information at any time of the day or night.

"Our primary goal is for our solutions to serve our clients, and help them recover from the devastating impacts of COVID-19," says Christian Caswell, Director and Founder of CustomerInsight at Constellation HomeBuilder Systems. "Our new COVID-19 Screening Tool is a practical way for us to help our partners by offering a simple solution for new provincially-mandated health screening requirements."

Since rolling out the COVID-19 Screening Tool from CustomerInsight, Constellation HomeBuilder Systems has continually invested in ongoing customer support and updates that ensure this tool can be integrated into any business's existing systems. Click here to find more information on using the COVID-19 Screening Tool for your business.

About Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the largest provider of software and services in the building industry. Their innovative software solutions, available as standalone or integrated systems, empower builders with information to drive business objectives and simplify the process of building homes and condos. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the home building software division of Constellation Software Inc. an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, which is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

