Constellation HomeBuilder Systems to Redefine the Home Building Landscape Through NewHomeListingService.com Acquisition

TORONTO, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, the largest provider of home building software solutions and services, has acquired NewHomeListingService.com (NHLS™), a leader in new home listings, to connect buyers, builders and real estate agents. With many goals in common, the NewHomeListingService.com team will be joining Constellation HomeBuilder Systems to further expand the most comprehensive homebuilding and land development solutions available in the industry.

NewHomeListingService.com is an online SaaS solution to help homebuyers find new homes and condos faster, help builders find prospective buyers easily, and help real estate agents work effectively with both builders and buyers. "This acquisition provides a growth opportunity for both businesses and supports our strategy to help builders manage their business more successfully. Promoting new homes and condos is easier than ever before," says Chris Graham, Vice President of Constellation HomeBuilder Systems. "As builders look for more effective ways to connect with homebuyers, we will be well-positioned to support them on that journey."

NewHomeListingService.com will be integrated with NEWSTAR, FAST and BuildTopia enterprise resource planning solutions from Constellation HomeBuilder Systems. The integration will allow data to sync in real-time so that prospective buyers have access to the most accurate and updated information at all times.

"Constellation HomeBuilder Systems offers a tremendous opportunity for NewHomeListingService.com to further expand its service offering in Canada and the United States," says Milo Anderson, Founder of NewHomeListingService.com. "Joining Constellation creates the perfect synergy allowing builders to get the most exposure for their new homes and condos in the most convenient way."

About Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the largest provider of software and services in the building industry. Their innovative software solutions, available as standalone or integrated systems, empower builders with information to drive business objectives and simplify the process of building homes and condos. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the home building software division of Constellation Software Inc., an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, which is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

