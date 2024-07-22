Constellation Network and 3IT Consulting Strategically Partner to Promote Blockchain Focused Data Management and Zero Trust Architecture Federal Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Network, a business leading the American Blockchain as a Solution Movement, partners with 3IT Consulting, LLC (3IT), an 8(a) minority owned small business to create and propose novel security solutions for the United States military that range from Digital Transformation to tactical Zero Trust Architectures (ZTA). This collaborative partnership further expands upon Constellation's successful Secure Information Sharing pilot with the U.S. Air Force.

Benjamin Diggles, co-founder of Constellation Network explained the value in building strategic technology partnerships with companies like 3IT when he stated, "We have always had the vision of partnering with data focused, solutions integrators. 3IT is a diamond in the rough that has helped us expand our federal footprint significantly so we can scale our Blockchain capabilities into new government agencies and programs."

Combining 3IT's subject matter expertise in ZTA with Constellation's secure, end-to-end blockchain capabilities creates new innovations that protect sensitive data and digital assets from adversarial actors and nation states.

Describing this unique, complimentary fusion of technology and expertise between the two companies, Robert Manning, Managing Member of 3IT stated, "The strategic alliance between 3IT Consulting, LLC and Constellation Network Inc. represents a paradigm shift in securing critical assets within the .mil domain. By seamlessly integrating our deep understanding of zero trust architectures with Constellation's revolutionary Hypergraph Transfer Protocol, we are poised to deliver an unparalleled level of data integrity, security, and resilience – which will undoubtedly transform the DoD, ensuring the utmost protection for our nation's warfighters and their vital missions."

Constellation Network and 3IT have been actively pursuing joint federal efforts for the past year and currently are partnered in several, large federal engagements with no plans of slowing down. Blockchain plays a critical role in 3IT's suite of solutions and will act as a centerpiece in the growing demand of decentralized, edge focused federal solutions.

About Constellation Network, Inc.

Constellation Network is an open-source framework allowing everyone to build and conduct a business on Blockchain.

About 3IT Consulting, LLC.

3IT Consulting, LLC is an 8(a) Minority Owned Small Business Information Technology Consulting Company specializing in Microsoft and Virtualization solutions. 3IT Consulting also provides additional IT consulting services including infrastructure design and support, disaster recovery, and IT security analysis and assurance.

