Constellation Network Joins the Panasonic Connect XCELERATE Software Application Developer Program for TOUGHBOOK Mobile Solutions

The XCELERATE program helps Constellation Network bring their secure, DoD-vetted distributed ledger technology to TOUGHBOOK customers, facilitating machine-to-machine communication and data validation.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Network today announced its partnership with Panasonic Connect North America in joining the company's XCELERATE Software Application Developer Program for TOUGHBOOK®. The XCELERATE program provides the opportunity to work closer with Panasonic and its expansive partner ecosystem. Specifically, this partnership delivers customized TOUGHBOOK mobile solutions to organizations across military, healthcare, logistics, or any field where secured and validated communications are mission critical.

Constellation's vision of integrating Constellation's Hypergraph Transfer Protocol (HGTP) into Panasonic's TOUGHBOOK line of mobile devices, marks a groundbreaking advancement in machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, facilitating exponentially more secure data transfer between devices. By supporting data validation at the device level, Constellation's HGTP significantly reduces reliance on cloud services, leading to substantial savings in bandwidth and storage costs, while maintaining the highest standards of data integrity and security.

"We are excited to participate in the XCELERATE Software Application Developer Program," said Ben Jorgensen, Constellation Network CEO. "Panasonic's vast amount of IoT sensors and embedded infrastructure around the globe makes them the perfect partner to marry Constellation's network infrastructure to existing legacy and emerging workflows."

"We are committed to innovating and supporting our partners and customers across all industries, regardless of form factors or operating system," said Aidan Clifford, Associate Director, Market Solutions Team at Panasonic Connect. "As we look at how our customers are using our solutions, it's critical to ensure that the applications being run on our industry-leading rugged mobile devices get the job done. For us, this program marks the next iteration of our continued investment in our partners and relationships with the software application developer community to better serve the industries that rely on our support."

As part of the XCELERATE Software Application Developer Program partners have access to the following services:

Access to SDK and API libraries for simplified and scalable innovation for customers

Technical and engineering support to help facilitate application development and quickly resolve issues

Demonstration units to support initial and ongoing development, testing, and certification, giving customers confidence applications are field-ready

Market strategy support and deployment goals

For more information on the XCELERATE Software Application Developer Program, visit here .

About Constellation Network

Founded in 2017, Constellation Network is a privately funded and founder-operated Blockchain ecosystem that developed the Hypergraph Transfer Protocol (HGTP). HGTP provides Web3 developers a comprehensive network to cryptographically secure, validate, and process data for any digital application. Constellation Network has productized Web3 development tools, allowing anyone to build Blockchain networks for big data, creating trust and transparency around data collection, validation, and transacting. Just as HTTP is the foundation to the World Wide Web, HGTP contains the rules that shape the way Blockchains seamlessly and securely communicate sensitive data with one another. Constellation Network has been validated and approved by the U.S. Department of Defense through the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) as a scalable, secure and defense-approved Blockchain technology.

To learn more about Constellation Network, visit https://www.constellationnetwork.io .

About XCELERATE Software Application Developer Program

The XCELERATE Software Application Developer Program for TOUGHBOOK marks an evolution of Panasonic Connect's continued investment in the partner ecosystem focusing on the relationships with the software developer community. The program advances Panasonic's long-standing commitment to innovating and supporting partners and customers across all industries, regardless of form factor or operating system. For ISV partnerships, Panasonic supports a flexible tier-based program that offers partners three options based on their market strategy and goal.

About Panasonic Connect North America

Established on April 1, 2022 as part of the Panasonic Group's switch to an operating company system, Panasonic Connect North America is a B2B company offering device hardware, software and professional services to provide value to customers across the public sector, federal government, education, immersive entertainment, food services and manufacturing industries. With the mission to "Change Work, Advance Society, Connect to Tomorrow," Panasonic Connect North America works closely with its community of partners, innovators and integrators to provide the right technologies to address customers' ever-evolving needs in today's connected enterprise.

