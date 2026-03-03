CONSTELLATION OIL SERVICES HOLDING S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF CONSENT SOLICITATION

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Issuer Services (US) regarding Constellation Oil Services Holding S.A.

Constellation Oil Services Holding S.A. (the " Issuer ", " we ", " our " or " us "), a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 8-10, Avenue de la Gare, L-1610 Luxembourg and registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies' Register under number B163424, announces the successful results of its previously announced solicitation of consents (the " Consent Solicitation ") with respect to its outstanding 9.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (the " Notes "), issued pursuant to the indenture, dated as of November 7, 2024, as amended by a first supplemental indenture, dated as of December 12, 2024 (collectively, the " Indenture "), among the Issuer, the Subsidiary Guarantors named therein and GLAS Trust Company LLC (the " Trustee "). The Issuer solicited consents to amend (the " Proposed Amendment ") the Indenture in order to anticipate the payment of certain dividends. The Consent Solicitation was conducted subject to the terms and conditions described in the Consent Solicitation Statement, dated as of February 25, 2026 (the " Statement "). Terms used and not defined in this press release have the meanings assigned in the Statement.

The Consent Solicitation expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 3, 2026 (the " Expiration Date "). As of the Expiration Date, the Holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount outstanding of the Notes (the " Required Consents ") had validly delivered Consents and not validly revoked such Consents prior to the Revocation Deadline. The Revocation Deadline has passed and, therefore, validly delivered Consents can no longer be revoked.

The Issuer will pay in cash, on the Settlement Date, US$5.00 per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes with respect to which Consents were validly delivered at or prior to the Expiration Date (and not validly revoked prior to the Revocation Deadline) (the " Consent Payment "). For the avoidance of doubt, the Consent Payment will be rounded to the nearest cent, rounding up at US$0.005.

The Issuer, the Subsidiary Guarantors and the Trustee will execute a second supplemental indenture to the Indenture (the " Second Supplemental Indenture ") effecting the Proposed Amendment. The Second Supplemental Indenture will be effective immediately upon execution thereof as to all Holders, whether or not a Holder delivered a Consent. However, the Second Supplemental Indenture will only be operative following payment by the Issuer of the Consent Payment at the Settlement Date.

Clarksons Securities AS acted as solicitation agent in the Consent Solicitation and can be contacted at the following e-mail address: [email protected] with questions regarding the Consent Solicitation.

Kroll acted as information agent and tabulation agent for the Consent Solicitation and can be contacted at the following e-mail address: [email protected] and telephone numbers: U.S./Canada: (888) 325-8676 / International: (646) 825-3821.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The Consent Solicitation was not made to, nor will the Issuer accept deliveries of Consents from, holders in any jurisdiction in which the Consent Solicitation would not be in compliance with the securities or blue sky laws of such jurisdiction.

Neither the Statement nor any documents related to the Consent Solicitation have been filed with, and have not been approved or reviewed by, any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country. No authority has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Statement or any documents related to the Consent Solicitation, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.

