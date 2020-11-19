Constellation partners with Coconut Software to provide a powerful, integrated platform

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Coconut Software, the leading provider of customer engagement solutions for the banking and credit union industry, has announced a partnership with Constellation Digital Partners, the world's only cloud-based suite of digital transformation services for credit unions.

Constellation has built the first open platform for the development of online and mobile banking services, allowing fintechs of all shapes and sizes to create discrete functions or services that credit unions can purchase and combine into a single seamless user experience. This ultimately allows the credit union to pursue a multithreaded digital strategy for the first time by sourcing their solution from many providers instead of just one.

This partnership will provide Constellation credit unions with solutions to help their members conveniently schedule appointments with staff, either through contact centers, digital channels, or by visiting the credit union locations.

"Constellation is excited to work with Coconut Software to deliver even more value to our credit unions, and in-turn, their members. By providing the ability to effortlessly schedule virtual and in-person appointments from within digital banking, we are bringing our credit unions and their members even closer together" states Dawn Sirras, Manager, Strategic Partnerships at Constellation.

The solution also provides in-branch traffic management, not only to ensure safe social distancing but also deeper insights into how physical locations are being leveraged. As Coconut is a cloud solution, Constellation's credit unions can manage their engagements from a centralized platform, allowing for real-time updates to services offered, branch hours of operation, and phone or in-person meetings.

"We are extremely excited about this partnership. With our state-of-the-art Member Engagement solution in parallel with Constellation's Digital Banking Platform, we will enable all of Constellation's members to offer flexible, digital engagement capabilities for a frictionless experience: a big differentiator for those members. " said Coconut's Chief Revenue Officer Jim MacDonald.

About Coconut Software:

Coconut Software is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions for modern banks and credit unions and is backed by investments from Conexus Venture Capital Fund, Information Venture Partners, SaskWorks Venture Fund, Bay Partners, ScaleUp Ventures, PIC Investment Group, with additional financing by CIBC. By providing technology that elevates the customer experience while improving operational efficiencies, Coconut's solutions consistently improve satisfaction scores, decrease churn, and increase sales. To learn more, visit: www.coconutsoftware.com

About Constellation Digital Partners:

Constellation provides a patented, secure and flexible cloud-based marketplace that enables upper to mid-tier credit unions and innovative app developers to provide safe, reliable, and next-generation digital financial service experiences while giving the freedom to compete, innovate, and thrive in the financial services industry. Constellation redefines what credit unions offer, delivering digital financial services in a way that enables them to place members at the center of their business strategy. Visit www.constellation.coop to learn more. And, connect with Constellation on Twitter, Instagram (@ConstellationDP), Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Coconut Software