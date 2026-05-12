Constellation Research Unveils 2026-2027 BT150: The Executives Redefining Digital Leadership

Honoring leaders driving transformation, resilience, and growth in an increasingly complex business landscape

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Constellation Research announced the tenth annual Business Transformation 150 (BT150), spotlighting the executives driving real transformation in a moment of unprecedented technological acceleration. With generative AI, automation, and machine learning reshaping how businesses operate, compete, and grow, this year's honorees are distinguished not by experimentation—but by execution—delivering tangible, enterprise-wide results.

"The BT150 has evolved into one of the most influential networks of senior technology and business leaders shaping the modern enterprise," said R "Ray" Wang, founder and CEO at Constellation Research. "Today's landscape is defined by AI disruption, and every leader faces margin compression, exponential efficiency, and infinite possibilities. Expertise is now a commodity, but experience is not. The leaders in the BT150 network have shown constant reinvention and are setting the standard for how organizations adapt and compete. Their recognition underscores a clear reality: experienced business and technology leadership is now core to every business strategy."

BT150 honorees stand out for their ability to navigate disruption and operationalize innovation at scale. They are catalysts for change, aligning people, strategy, and technology to solve the defining challenges facing modern enterprises. Honorees will be recognized at the BT150 induction ceremony during Constellation's Connected Enterprise (CCE) in October 2026.

"As technology grows more powerful and complex, the ability to harness it for enterprise acceleration becomes a defining leadership trait," said Holger Mueller, VP and principal analyst at Constellation Research. "BT150 inductees are not just implementing technology; they are reshaping how value is created, enabling organizations to operate with greater speed, flexibility, and resilience."

The six-month selection process was driven by nominations from peers, industry influencers, technology providers, and analysts. Final selections were made by a judging panel of Constellation's seasoned analysts and industry practitioners. Honorees will gain exclusive access to meaningful benefits, including a private VIP invitation to join the Constellation Executive Network.

This year's BT150 can be found here: https://www.constellationr.com/communities/business-transformation-150/2026-2027

ABOUT CONSTELLATION RESEARCH

Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R "Ray" Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.

SOURCE Constellation Research