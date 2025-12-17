Oracle, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Cognizant, and Figma Lead Top Honors as AI Cloud, Model Innovation, and Autonomous Apps Dominate Constellation Research's 2025 Enterprise Awards

Annual Awards Highlight Breakthroughs and Blunders Across Enterprise Technology

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Cognizant, and Figma were among the standout winners in Constellation Research's annual 2025 Enterprise Awards, which recognize the most impactful achievements and most memorable missteps across enterprise technology. Now in its seventh year, the awards are selected by Constellation Research's analysts and honor the innovators pushing industries forward as AI, agentic systems, and sovereign cloud architectures redefine enterprise strategy.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, was named Enterprise Technology CEO of the Year, recognized for navigating intense competitive pressure while steering Google through a year of high-velocity AI innovation, global multimodal adoption, and transformational product launches.

Oracle was named Best Enterprise Software Vendor of the Year for its acceleration in AI-driven enterprise applications, leadership in cloud database performance, and expanding presence across mission-critical workloads. While AI innovation continued to dominate the landscape in 2025. Gemini 2.5 earned Best AI Model Launch, continuing Google's streak of pushing the boundaries of multimodal reasoning and performance. Adobe took top honors with Best AI Application Launch for Adobe Brand Concierge, recognized for redefining enterprise-grade brand governance using generative AI.

Figma captured Best New IPO, securing one of the strongest public market debuts in recent enterprise software history. Meanwhile, the newly emerging Sovereign AI Cloud category topped the list of Best New Enterprise Categories, signaling a shift toward nationalized compute, compliance-aware architectures, and distributed AI trust frameworks.

Industry partnerships also reshaped the enterprise stack this year. ServiceNow earned Best Partnership for its strategic ecosystem expansion and deep integrations across workflow, security, and AI-driven operations. The company also won Best Enterprise Software Ad Campaign, marking a dominant year of brand and product awareness.

On the acquisition front, Google's acquisition of Wiz took home Best Tech Acquisition for a move widely seen as materially strengthening the company's security capabilities and competitive footprint.

Live events surged in scale and content quality this year, with Canva Create winning Best Live Event, reflecting their ability to deliver a standout live experience that combined innovation, creativity, and community to set a new standard for engaging, large-scale events.

But the clearest stumble of the year? DNS Failures, which earned Biggest Tech Flop of 2025 as outages and cascading disruptions highlighted fragility across critical digital infrastructure.

"The Age of AI is among us and the organizations in 2025 who focused on business outcomes received our clients and our analysts' recognition. By embracing the realities of an AI native enterprise world, we have exponential efficiencies and infinite possibilities ahead of us," said R "Ray" Wang, CEO & Founder of Constellation Research. "The winners understood that agentic systems, sovereign AI, and platform-level intelligence are no longer experiments; they are now the foundations of enterprise competitiveness, and their competitors will be the AI natives entering the market."

The 2025 Enterprise Award categories, winners, and runners-up are listed below:

Best Enterprise Software Vendor

Winner: Oracle

Runners up: Anthropic, Adobe, Databricks

Best CEO

Winner: Sundar Pichai, Google

Runners up: Arvind Krishna, IBM; Sam Altman, OpenAI

Best Enterprise Services Vendor

Winner: Cognizant

Runners up: Infosys, Thoughtworks

Best Enterprise Software Startup

Winner: Cursor, Loveable

Runners up: Gamma

Best AI Model Launch

Winner: Google Gemini 2.5

Runners up: Chinese Open Source LLMs, Claude, Grok, Amazon Nova Sonic

Best AI Application Launch

Winner: Adobe Brand Concierge

Runners up: Sierra.ai, SAP Joule Everywhere, Microsoft Research Agent

Best Partnership

Winner: ServiceNow

Runners up: Oracle, OpenAI

Best Tech Acquisition

Winner: Google + Wiz

Runners up: Salesforce + Informatica, Adobe + Semrush, ServiceNow + Logik.ai + Moveworks

Worst Tech Acquisition

Winner: HP + Humane

Runners up: CoreWeave + Core Scientific, Windsurf + OpenAI + Google + Cognition

Best New IPO

Winner: Figma

Runners up: All the ones we wished had gone, CoreWeave

Best New Enterprise Category

Winner: Sovereign AI Cloud

Runners up: Retrieval and Context Platforms

Best New Enterprise Software Marketing of the Year

Winner: Google Cloud Gemini for Enterprise

Runners up: ServiceNow's "People First"

Best New Enterprise Software Ad Campaign

Winner: ServiceNow

Runners up: UKG

Best Live-Event

Winner: Canva Create

Runners up: AWS ReInvent, Adobe MAX, Databricks Data + AI Summit, Google Cloud Next, ServiceNow Knowledge, UKG Aspire

Biggest Tech Flop of the Year

Winner: DNS Failures

Runners up: Humane AI, Meta Edits

Learn more about the winners and nominees of Constellation Research's 2025 Enterprise Awards here: https://www.constellationr.com/blog-news/constellation-2025-enterprise-awards

